500 people Sought to Undo Bias at a Performance of ‘Letters from Anne and Martin’
The struggles of Anne Frank and Martin Luther King, Jr. remain poignant today in the ongoing global conversation about human rights, justice, and equality.
My people were brought to America in chains. Your people were driven here to escape the chains fashioned for them in Europe. Our unity is born of our common struggle for centuries.”CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaic Miami, formerly MCCJ was a proud partner with Temple Beth Am’s unBIASed initiative to present Letters From Anne and Martin, a two-person show, that brought Anne Frank and Martin Luther King earlier this month, Jr to life on stage. Actors depicted each iconic figure as they performed excerpts from their writings that shared their hopes and plans for a peaceful and unified world.
— Martin Luther King Jr.
A sell-out crowd of 550 attended the discussion performance on December 4th at The Frankel Family Performing Arts Center at Beth Am, which was facilitated by Alexandra Gellner who has been serving as a performer and producer for Letters from Anne and Martin since 2016. Among them were 60 students from The SEED School of Miami who took the opportunity to ask meaningful questions. The school's coordinator of philanthropic partnerships, Latrice Thomas, saw this play as a reminder for her students to not forget their history. Also in attendance were students from Temple Beth Am’s Youth Engagement Religious School (YERS). The 40-minute play was followed by a dessert reception, which encouraged additional small-group dialogue.
These icons, both born in 1929, had distinct and eloquent voices, expressing a deep belief in humanity despite their lived experiences facing hatred and oppression. Playing the part of Anne Frank was Olivia Konteat, a New York-based actress and singer who read excerpts from Anne’s diary. Performing as Dr. King Jr. was Parish Bradley, a film, television, and stage actor from Buffalo, NY who read letters written by Dr. King from a Birmingham jail.
Anne Frank's diary and Martin Luther King Jr.'s letters reflected their courage in the face of immense adversity. Despite different circumstances, both individuals faced formidable challenges with resilience and bravery. They both articulated the enduring principles that would underpin a fair and inclusive world. Their narratives transcended time and resonated with audiences globally, offering profound insights into the shared aspirations for a world free from discrimination, bigotry, and injustice.
Dr. King once spoke about the relationship between Jews and blacks in America. “My people were brought to America in chains. Your people were driven here to escape the chains fashioned for them in Europe. Our unity is born of our common struggle for centuries, not only to rid ourselves of bondage but to make oppression of any people by others an impossibility.” To that end, Dr. Marvin Dunn, a civil rights activist, educator, veteran, and race relations expert, was invited to speak about this relationship. Dr. Dunn spearheads The Center for Racial Justice, which served as Presenting Sponsors, along with The Office of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Weil Gotschal & Manges. Together, they align with one common goal – to advocate for the dignity and equal treatment of all individuals.
"In our world today, the dialogue surrounding human rights, justice, and equality continues to be of utmost importance. The words and enduring struggles of Anne Frank and Martin Luther King Jr. were a testament to the enduring nature of these universal values. It is in recognition of their timeless relevance and the profound impact their messages have on shaping a more just and compassionate society that we found it imperative to bring the performance of 'Letters from Anne and Martin' to the community at this time, said Edith Osman, Chair for Temple Beth Am’s unBIASed initiative.
We believe in creating better understanding and educating people on all forms of bias and hate, including antisemitism,” said Matt Anderson, executive director for Mosaic Miami. “Anne Frank and Dr. Martin Luther King’s words are just as true today and we must continue marching forward with our work.”
The shared words and struggles of Anne Frank and Martin Luther King, Jr. remain poignant today in the ongoing global conversation about human rights, justice, and equality. Despite the challenges they faced, both Anne and Martin maintained a sense of hope and perseverance, and their writings have continued to inspire people today.
Dina Allende
Clique PR
+1 305-205-1058
email us here