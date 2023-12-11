The Week Ahead 11 – 17 December 2023

Plenary session, Strasbourg

Sakharov Prize 2023. On Tuesday at 11.30, EP President Roberta Metsola will award the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Jina Mahsa Amini and the Woman, Life, Freedom Movement in Iran. Jina Mahsa Amini was a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died following physical abuse at the hands of the Iranian security services while in custody. Her death sparked massive women-led protests in Iran against the hijab law and other discriminatory laws. A press conference by President Metsola and representatives of the Woman, Life, Freedom Movement will take place at 11.00 before the ceremony.

Supply of critical raw materials. On Tuesday, MEP will debate and take a final vote on the Critical Raw Materials Act, which aims to boost the supply of strategic raw materials and increase the EU’s competitiveness and sovereignty.

Debate on December EU summit. On Wednesday morning, MEPs will present their demands and expectations for the 14-15 December European Council in a debate with the Spanish Council Presidency and the Commission.

Situation in Gaza. On Tuesday afternoon, MEPs will debate with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell the need to release all hostages, to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire and the prospect of a two-state solution.

Debate with Pedro Sánchez on Spanish Council Presidency. On Wednesday morning, President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez will present the results of the Spanish Presidency of the Council. Ahead of the debate, EP President Metsola and Pedro Sánchez will have a bilateral meeting.

Breakfast directives. Parliament will debate on Monday and vote on Tuesday on its position for revised rules for more accurate labelling of a number of agri-food products such as honey, fruit juices and jams, to help consumers make informed and healthier choices.

Access to personal health data. Following a debate on Tuesday, MEPs will vote on Wednesday on their position on a European Health Data Space to ease electronic access to health data, including when patients are in other EU countries. A press conference by the lead MEPs is scheduled for 14.00 after the vote.

European elections. MEPs will debate on Monday and vote on Tuesday on their proposals for the 6-9 June 2024 elections including a mechanism to elect the Commission President and ways to increase turnout and enhance democratic processes. A press by the lead MEPs will take place after the vote at 13.00.

Committees

Stability and Growth Pact reform. The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee will adopt its position on the reform of the EU’s economic governance framework, including a regulation replacing the stability and growth pact, designed to ensure that EU countries pursue sound public finances. (Monday).

President’s diary. EP President Roberta Metsola will meet the 2023 Sakharov Prize laureates on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, she will take part in the EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels, and on Thursday, at 10.00, she will address the heads of state or government at the European Council, followed by a press conference.

Last-minute briefing. On Monday at 16.30, Parliament’s Spokesperson will hold a press briefing on the plenary session, which starts at 17.00. Political group briefings will take place on Tuesday morning.