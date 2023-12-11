Gulf of Guinea: Council launches an EU Security and Defence Initiative

The Council today adopted a decision launching the EU security and defence initiative in support of West African countries of the Gulf of Guinea, for an initial duration of two years. It also approved the operation and mission plans for the civilian and the military pillars of the initiative, respectively.

This initiative is part of the EU’s integrated approach to the region and will contribute to support Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Beninin tackling instability and insecurity challenges. It will do so by reinforcing the capabilities of the security and defence forces of the four West African countries to contain and respond to the pressure exerted by terrorist armed groups in their northern regions.

Furthermore, it will promote the rule of law and good governance in security sectors and trust-building between civil society and security and defence forces.

With this initiative, which was elaborated in close coordination with Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin, the EU proposes a tailored support based on the needs identified and formulated by the four countries themselves.

Following an innovative, flexible and modular set up, the initiative will combine military and civilian security and defence expertise (provindig short-term training teams or visiting experts) in complementarity with European Peace Facility assistance measures, such as the recently adopted ones to support the Beninese Armed Forces (€11.75 million) and the Ghana Armed Forces (€8.25 million).

Background

On 3 August 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/1599 establishing the European Union Security and Defence Initiative in the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Benin.

On 25 September 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/2066, amending Decision (CFSP) 2023/1599, establishing the EU Security and Defence Initiative also in the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire and the Republic of Togo.