EU agrees 2024 fishing opportunities with Norway and UK worth over €1 billion to EU fishers

Late on Friday, the EU reached agreements with Norway and the United Kingdom on fishing opportunities for 2024.

The agreement with the UK covers 85 total allowable catches in the Northeast Atlantic. It secures fishing opportunities of almost 388,000 tonnes for the EU fleet, estimated to be worth around €1 billion based on historic wholesale prices, adjusted for inflation.

The agreement will contribute to the sustainable management of fish stocks jointly managed by the parties, as well as provide stability and predictability for the respective fleets and operators.

The agreement was reached under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) after the fourth annual consultations on fishing opportunities between both parties. The EU based its positions on its legal framework, including sea-basin related multiannual plans. The negotiations were guided by the best available scientific advice on the status of fish stocks. Socioeconomic considerations were also taken into account to avoid choke situations that would lead to a premature closure of certain fisheries.

In addition, a trilateral arrangement between the EU, Norway and the United Kingdom on jointly managed fisheries stocks in the North Sea for 2024 establishes total allowable catches for over 915,000 tonnes, covering an EU quota of almost 415,000 tonnes of cod, haddock, saithe, whiting, plaice and herring.

Finally, the EU and Norway concluded bilateral consultations for shared stocks in the North Sea and Skagerrak as well as quota exchanges. The three bilateral arrangements relate to the exchange of quotas, mutual access to fishing in each other’s waters and quota setting in the Skagerrak and the Kattegat.

Both sides secured an ambitious balance of exchanges of fishing opportunities of major economic interest. Among other stocks, the EU will receive 9,983 tonnes of Arctic cod for 2024, while it will transfer 48,000 tonnes of blue whiting to Norway.

The agreed catch limits will be submitted for incorporation into the Fishing Opportunities Regulation for 2024, during the AGRIFISH Council meeting which started yesterday and continues today.