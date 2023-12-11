ET Magazine Releases New Issue, Featuring Some of the Top Minds in Education Technology
ET Magazine is available to readers worldwide, free of charge – no paywalls or requests for support.
There is tremendous movement afoot in education, though most of us cannot see it yet. The activity directed by the authors of ET Magazine will define education for a generation. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ET Magazine begins its second year with an exciting array of education technology features. Unlike many other education platforms, ET Magazine brings the reader future-leaning articles from some of the top minds in EdTech. There are no paid writers. All material is written first-hand by the people who are leading the charge and helping to make the extraordinary changes we will soon see in education.
— Charles Sosnik
“This is a powerful time in education,” said co-founder Charles Sosnik.” There is tremendous movement afoot in education, though most of us cannot see it yet. The activity directed by the authors of ET Magazine will define education for a generation. These truly are the changemakers – the benevolent brainiacs behind the business of modernizing education in America and across the globe.”
The latest issue of ET Magazine is available now. Readers can also subscribe and never miss an issue.
About ET Magazine
ET Magazine specializes in in-depth editorial pieces written by leaders in the EdTech field, as well as educators, government officials and heads of nonprofit organizations. All articles are forward-leaning, behind the scenes pieces written by the global thought leaders who are making the changes we need in education.
ET Magazine is produced six times per year from their new state-of-the-art facilities in picturesque Gastonia, NC. Editorial offices are located in Los Angeles, CA, with corporate offices in Fishkill, NY. For editorial and sponsorship inquiries, click here.
Charles Paul Sosnik
Charles Sosnik
+1 704-309-8099
email us here