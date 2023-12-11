Global Proteomics Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 79.50 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 12.21%: Straits Research

Proteomics is a rapidly growing field of research that is gaining prominence worldwide. For instance, it is widely applied to studying proteins involved in carcinogenesis and discovering biomarkers for clinical use.

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteomics refers to the all-encompassing study of proteins. It is an area of disease diagnosis that is experiencing rapid growth. The field of proteomics searches for proteins associated with disease and investigates their function, formation, and expression. Because there are so many complexities involved in proteomics, researchers rely solely on cutting-edge technology for insights that can be implemented to advance the field. Proteomics is an indispensable tool in medical research because it permits the study of proteins on a large scale from various biological samples. This research could lead to the discovery of new protein biomarkers for various disease conditions.

The proteomics study can also be used to identify prognostic markers and provide diagnostics for numerous diseases, including cancer, fatal diseases, malaria, and tuberculosis. The expansion of the proteomics market is primarily attributable to an increase in the number of research activities revolving around personalized medicine, an increase in the amount of money pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest in research and innovation of new products and technologies, improvements in existing products, and an increase in the amount of government financial support. The biopharmaceutical industry has shifted its focus from genomics to system biology, creating a high demand for proteomics. In addition, several pharmaceutical companies have established proteomic divisions, contributing to the proteomics market's expansion.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/proteomics-market/request-sample

Surge for Customized Medicines to Drive the Global Proteomics Market

According to Straits Research, "The global proteomics market size was valued at USD 28.19 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 79.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.21% during the forecast period (2023–2031)." Recent advances in proteomics research have contributed significantly to the progress of personalized medicine. These advancements have accelerated, among other processes, the detection of protein biomarkers, protein biochips, Pharmaco-proteomics, and proteomics-based molecular testing. Ongoing research in proteomics can aid medical professionals in better understanding how proteins behave in highly variable environments, such as those found in cancer patients. Personalized medicines offer an effective and promising treatment option for cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and genetic conditions unique to the patient. In treating cancer, personalized medicine involves prescribing medication based on an individual's genetic modification. This provides information about a patient's tumor profile and aids treatment planning. Proteomics has made significant progress toward its goal of developing personalized medicine due to the tremendous advances made in studying protein interactions, protein expression patterns, modifications, and translation techniques. As a result, the proteomics market is strengthened.

The Growing Significance of Nano-proteomics to Create Global Proteomics Market Opportunities

Several proteomics applications have been linked to nanotechnologies, such as phosphor-proteomics or metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructured surfaces for separating proteins, and array-based analytical diagnosis of biomarker proteins. This has resulted in the development of nano-proteomics, a field of study devoted to applying proteomics methodologies. Various nanotechnology applications, such as nano-porous systems, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures, are utilized in conjunction with this method to revolutionize proteomics.

Regional Insights

North America will command the market with the largest share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing investments in the expansion of structure-based drug design, the expanding research in the field of omics, the growing preference for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and the increasing emphasis on the development of personalized therapeutics. The expansion of this market is being aided in another way by the presence of a significant number of major international players in the North American region.

In North America, the prevalence of genetic diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis are driving the growth of the market for proteomic products and services. As a result of increased funding for innovation and technology-related activities by the government, growth opportunities for the leading competitors in the field to develop sophisticated proteomics diagnostics and instruments are anticipated to increase during the forecast period. In North America, the application of nanotechnology to proteomics is growing in popularity and has shown great potential for widespread adoption.

Asia-Pacific will witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the proteomics market in the Asia-Pacific region are:

The increasing adoption of personalized medicine.

The rising expenditures on research and development for drug discovery and biomarker discovery.

The biomarker-driven advancement of precision medicine.

Increased public awareness of the applications of proteomics in drug research and development, the search for biomarkers, and clinical diagnostics for the diagnosis and treatment of disease is another factor propelling the growth of the proteomics market. The development of spectrometry-based proteomics is receiving substantial funding from both public and private research institutions.

Competitive Players in the Market



The global proteomics market's major key players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Luminex Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Waters Corporation, Illumina Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Creative Proteomics, Promega Corporation, Sengenics, Biomax Informatics AG, MS Bioworks LLC, WuXi NextCODE, Fios Genomics Ltd., GENEWIZ, Biognosys AG, Bioproximity.

Market News

In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the new Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer for improving clinical research and advancing scientific discovery.

In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of PeproTech.

In 2022, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced the release of its MassHunter BioConfirm 12.0 software, which supports Agilent's high-resolution LC/MS data for oligonucleotide purity analysis and sequence confirmation.

Global Proteomics Market: Segmentation

By Product



Consumables and Reagents



Instruments and Software



Services



By Application



DDD and TR



Clinical Applications



Forensic and Applied Proteomics



By End-User



Pharma and Biotech



Academic and Research Institutes



Hospitals



Diagnostic and Forensic

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/proteomics-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com