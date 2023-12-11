EAWD & Landowners of Magdalena Contreras to Collaborate on Off-Grid Atmosphere Water Generation Address Water Scarcity
Energy Water & Development Corp (OTCQB:EAWD)ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico City, December 5, 2023 -- Energy and Water Development Corp (OTCQB:EAWD) (“EAWD” or the “Company”) today announced that in response to the pressing water crisis gripping Mexico City, on December 1, 2023, EAWD and several significant landowners of the Magdalena Contreras Municipality signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to formalize their commitment to join forces to initiate a groundbreaking project: the first Off-Grid Atmosphere Water Generation Plant on the American continent. The MOU lays out the groundwork for the development of this pioneering facility and this partnership marks a significant step in confronting the city's water scarcity challenges, which have been exacerbated by disastrous rainfall patterns and historic lows in the reservoir levels of the Cutzamala system.
"The Off-Grid Atmosphere Water Generation Plant is set to revolutionize how we address water scarcity challenges," said Irma Velazquez, CEO of EAWD. "In its initial phase, the plant is expected to produce approximately 3.2 millions of liters of water annually by extracting moisture directly from the air. This project represents a beacon of hope in the face of severe water scarcity and offers a sustainable, off-grid solution to ensure a reliable and sustainable source of clean water for Mexico City residents."
The Off-Grid Atmosphere Water Generation Plant's first phase is planned to span 5,000 square meters, with additional plans for a 30-hectare facility in subsequent phases, capable of producing millions more liters of water than the original plant. What makes this project even more remarkable is its complete energy self-sufficiency, drawing power from renewable sources to minimize environmental impact.
This collaborative effort demonstrates a commitment to innovative solutions as we grapple with the growing water scarcity challenges in Mexico City and around the world. With climate change intensifying droughts and depleting water resources, the Off-Grid Atmosphere Water Generation Plant is a beacon of hope for a sustainable water future.
EAWD and the landowners of Magdalena Contreras Municipality are proud to lead this pioneering project, which has the potential to offer a sustainable, off-grid solution to the water scarcity crisis.
About Energy and Water Development Corp (EAWD)
EAWD is a global engineering company that provides sustainable solutions to address the world's water scarcity and energy supply challenges. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).
The company has existing offices in Germany and the United States and has now expanded its presence in Latin America with a new office in Mexico.
