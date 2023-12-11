Maryland Department of Agriculture Offers New Services for Farm Succession Planning

December 11, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 11, 2023) – The Maryland Agricultural Conflict Resolution Services (ACReS) program has added farm succession planning to its scope of services at the Maryland Department of Agriculture. The University of Maryland Extension also offers similar resources and farmers and watermen are encouraged to seek out either program. Program Director, Dr. Kay-Megan Washington, a recently certified Farm Succession Coordinator by the International Farm Transition Network, is available to provide planned transfer of money, management, and assets in a manner which allows the farm business to continue under a new primary operator. In transitioning a farm business, often the business is owned and/or operated within a family. Due to this overlap between family and business, there may be issues which arise regarding communication, assumptions and expectations, compensation, management and control, debt acquisition, documentation and recordkeeping.

ACReS offers mediation services to all farmers and watermen. It is important to start mediation as soon as an issue arises – the sooner the service is utilized, the better chance of a positive outcome. The service is completely confidential and is low to no-cost. Mediation is a great alternative to lawyers and lawsuits and can also move faster than a lawsuit.

“We are proud to expand our services to farmers and watermen in Maryland;” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Planning for the future is critical to the health of farms and watermen across the state; we are excited that Dr. Washington is certified and can offer this service for free.”

For more information on services offered, please visit: https://mda.maryland.gov/Pages/acrs.aspx. You can also contact the Program Coordinator directly, Kay-Megan Washington (pictured), at kay-megan.washington1@maryland.gov.

# # #

