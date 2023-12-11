Global Orange Market Ripe for Expansion: Global Trends and Forecast to 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading provider of market research, has published a new report on the global orange market, offering a comprehensive analysis and forecast through 2030. This essential report is available on their website here. Furthermore, IndexBox is offering trial access to their extensive market data via their platform.



Market Overview by Segment and Region

The report provides a detailed overview of the orange market, segmented by variety, application, and region. It emphasizes significant growth, particularly in regions such as South America, North America, and Europe. Key countries like Brazil, the United States, and Spain are noted for their substantial roles in both the production and consumption of oranges.

The global orange market is anticipated to see considerable growth by 2030. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for fresh fruit and fruit juices, the rising awareness of the health benefits of oranges, and advancements in cultivation and distribution techniques.

The market's growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning health and wellness trend, the popularity of vitamin-C rich foods, and innovations in agricultural practices. However, challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, and fluctuating prices due to varying harvest yields could impact the market.

Demand for oranges is influenced by the growing consumer preference for healthy, natural foods and the rising popularity of orange-flavored products in the food and beverage industry.

The report identifies the fresh fruit market, juice industry, and food processing sector as major consumers of oranges. The expansion and innovation within these industries directly impact the demand for oranges.

Largest Markets and Growth Prospects

Brazil, India, China and Mexico are highlighted as the largest markets for oranges. These regions offer significant growth prospects due to their established agricultural sectors and increasing health-conscious populations.

Largest Manufacturers

The report lists the leading manufacturers in the orange industry, providing insights into their market positions, production volumes, and operational strategies.

Cutrale Citrosuco Florida's Natural Growers Tropicana Products Valencia Trading Office S.L.

