Global Paper Market Poised for Sustainable Growth: Industry Insights and Forecast to 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a prominent market research firm, has recently published a new report on the global paper and paperboard market (excluding newsprint), providing a comprehensive forecast up to 2030. This detailed analysis is now available on their website here. In conjunction with this release, IndexBox is offering trial access to their extensive market data through their platform.



Industry Overview

The report offers a thorough overview of the paper market, segmented by type (such as packaging paper, writing paper, and specialty paper), application, and region. It reveals substantial growth in the market, focusing on regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Countries such as the United States, China, and Germany are identified as key players in both production and consumption of paper and paperboard.

The global paper market is expected to witness steady growth by 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, advancements in paper recycling technologies, and the growing use of paper in various industries.

Key Trends

Major drivers for the market include the rising awareness of environmental sustainability, the expansion of the e-commerce industry necessitating more packaging materials, and technological innovations in paper production. However, challenges like the decline in demand for traditional print paper and the need for environmentally friendly manufacturing processes pose potential obstacles.

Demand in the paper market is influenced by the shift towards eco-friendly packaging materials, the rise of digital media reducing the need for print paper, and the increasing use of specialty papers in various applications.

Key industries consuming paper and paperboard include the packaging industry, printing and publishing, and the food and beverage sector. The growth of these industries directly impacts the demand for different types of paper products.

Largest Markets and Growth Prospects

China and the United States are highlighted as the largest markets for paper and paperboard, with significant growth prospects owing to their large industrial bases and advancements in manufacturing technologies.

Leading Manufacturers

International Paper Georgia-Pacific Stora Enso UPM-Kymmene Corporation Oji Holdings Corporation



The report identifies leading manufacturers in the paper industry, offering insights into their market positions, production capabilities, and recent innovations.

Keywords: Paper Market, Market Forecast, Sustainable Packaging, Global Market Analysis, Paper Recycling, Environmental Sustainability, Industry Trends, Market Research.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a leading market research firm providing comprehensive data and analysis across various industries. With a vast array of reports and trial access to market data on the IndexBox platform, businesses can make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

For more information on this report, please contact: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor Email: media@indexbox.io