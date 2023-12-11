Global Fertility Test Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 1,004.2 million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1%: Straits Research

The market is being driven by a rise in the number of women experiencing their first pregnancy, as well as a general decrease in the number of children born per woman around the world. In addition, expanding consumer knowledge concerning fertility testing in developed and developing countries is a driving force behind the market expansion.

New York, United States, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fertility testing determines a person's ability to have a child without artificial insemination. Getting older can affect fertility, so women and men over 35 who have been trying to conceive for at least six months but haven't been successful should get fertility testing. Fertility is determined through a conversation about medical history, blood tests, and minimally invasive procedures. It involves detecting hormones such as luteinizing hormone or progesterone in the patient's blood, urine, or saliva. Men's testing includes examining sperm samples for the normal count. This market growth can be attributed to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). PCOS causes the ovaries to overproduce estrogen, preventing regular ovulation. The market is growing due to an increase in first-time pregnancies and a global decline in the number of children born per woman. Consumer knowledge about fertility testing in developed and developing countries also drives the market growth. Many businesses and nonprofits hold annual events and camps to promote fertility testing. Technological advances and lifestyle changes can boost the fertility test market.

Consumer Awareness of Fertility Testing and Growing Accuracy in Technology Drives the Global Market

"Fertility testing" determines if a person can conceive and carry children to term. Infertility can be confusing and isolating. National Infertility Awareness Week is celebrated annually by the NIA. It brings together millions of people who want to eliminate family-starting stereotypes and obstacles. It helps the community's fertility problems. This promotes fertility testing awareness. IVF babble held an annual event to raise awareness about infertility and fertility testing in the US. It helps people having trouble conceiving by providing reliable resources and networks.

According to Straits Research, "The global fertility test market size was valued at USD 498.28 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 1,004.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030)." High-accuracy fertility testing products could drive market growth. Modern Fertility released a pregnancy and ovulation kit in 2020. The company also launched a fertility app to consolidate data. The app helps users read and track test results as part of the company's push to mainstream fertility wellness. FDA-approved Prov's at-home ovulation testing kit detects PdG, a progesterone metabolite, in a woman's urine. After ovulation, the ovary produces progesterone. Fertility Focus Limited released OvuSense V.2 app. This version offers improved data adaptability, more options for logging events than most apps, and more precise monitoring cycles. Innovative and valuable products may boost the fertility test market.

Rising Availability of Fertility Testing Devices Online Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Fertility testing equipment is available at local pharmacies. These instruments can be bought "over the counter" without a doctor's prescription, simplifying these products' online marketing. Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, among others, sell these products online. Market participants are also developing online sales strategies for fertility testing devices and have launched e-commerce websites for customers. Modern Fertility recently launched its e-commerce website. These strategies should expand the fertility test market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, growing a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The rise in the number of people affected by diseases like PCOS and PCOD is mainly responsible for expanding this region's market. In addition, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the demand for fertility test products and testing devices at home. A rise in the prevalence of infertility and PCOS/PCOD, the availability of technologically advanced products, an increase in the awareness of fertility testing, and a rise in the demand for an advanced fertility test are all factors that have contributed to this rise. In addition, falling fertility rates and an increase in the number of women experiencing their first pregnancy are the primary contributors to the significant growth of the market. The expansion of leading manufacturers' efforts to broaden their geographical presence in developing Asia-Pacific nations to capitalize on countries with high growth opportunities is another factor contributing to the development of the market.

Europe is the second-largest contributor to the market and is estimated to reach around USD 305.09 million at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The availability of technologically advanced products, an increase in demand for advanced fertility tests, and the strong presence of key players such as Fertility Focus Limited, Geratherm Medical AG, and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH are expected to drive growth in the fertility test market in European countries at a consistent rate throughout the forecast period. This is expected to drive growth in the fertility test market in European countries . The rise in the use of fertility tests by couples in European countries, as well as the ongoing efforts made by the Fertility Europe Association (FEA) to raise public awareness about infertility and fertility testing, are also factors that contribute to the expansion of the market. In addition, the key growth drivers in Europe are new product innovations in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries and an increase in the prevalence of diseases such as PCOS and PCOD. In addition, the existence of an already developed infrastructure in the medical sector is anticipated to propel the European market's expansion further.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global fertility tests market has been categorized into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The ovulation prediction kits were the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Based on the mode of purchase, the global fertility tests market has been categorized into OTC-based and prescription-based fertility tests. The OTC-based fertility tests segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on the applicationtype, the global fertility tests market has been categorized into female and male fertility testing. The female fertility testing segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global fertility tests market has been categorized into home care settings and hospitals/fertility clinics. The home care setting segment was the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, growing a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The global fertility test market’s major key players are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Fairhaven Health LLC, Fertility Focus Limited, Geratherm Medical AG, HiLin Life Products Inc., Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., Quidel Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, UEBE Medical, Advocare Pharma.

Market News

May 2022- Abbott Obtains Fda Clearance For First Test That Simultaneously Detects Four Common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) As Cases Are On The Rise.

Global Fertility Test Market: Segmentation

By Product

Ovulation Prediction Kits

Fertility Monitors

Urine-based Ovulation Test Kits

Saliva-based Ovulation Test Kits

Male Fertility Test Kits

By Mode of Purchase

OTC-based

Prescription-based

By Application

Female Fertility Testing

Male Fertility Testing

By End User

Home Care Settings

Fertility Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

