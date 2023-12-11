DIAGNOS Secures Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Canada with EssilorLuxottica, a Global Leader in Vision Care

BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. ("DIAGNOS" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. This exclusive distribution agreement for Canada, signed on December 6th, signals a monumental leap for DIAGNOS, solidifying its standing as a premier provider of cutting-edge retinal analysis technology.



DIAGNOS' AI-powered retinal image analysis technology has gained widespread acclaim in numerous countries, delivering invaluable benefits to eye health. This state-of-the-art solution facilitates early detection of various eye conditions, thereby enhancing the quality of eye health care and positively impacting the lives of patients.

The exclusive distribution agreement with EssilorLuxottica, set for an initial term of three years with the possibility of renewal, exemplifies the enduring commitment of both companies to advancing eye health and cutting-edge technology. As per the agreement, DIAGNOS will be paid on a per patient exam basis throughout EssilorLuxottica network of clients.

André Larente, President of DIAGNOS, expressed his pride, stating, "We are honored to partner with EssilorLuxottica, a key player in the vision health industry. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in our mission to make our retinal analysis technology accessible to a broader audience, contributing to the visual health of patients in Canada, USA and beyond."

DIAGNOS and EssilorLuxottica are poised to collaborate closely, offering innovative solutions to optometrists that will revolutionize the early detection of eye problems and elevate the quality of eye care in the region under the agreement.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based on its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.ca and http://www.sedar.com.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames andsunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 190,000 employees. In 2022, the Company generated consolidated revenue of Euro 24.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

Additional information is available at www.essilorluxottica.com.

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 Email: alarente@diagnos.ca Mr Simon Robert, Senior Director, Corporate Affairs and Strategic Partnerships EssilorLuxottica Canada Tel: 514-347-8136 Email: srobert@essilor.ca