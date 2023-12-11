News Release VSP BCI B-West Rutland 23B4007865 Inmate assaulted correctional Officer

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4007865

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                             

STATION:  Troop B-West BCI Rutland                   

CONTACT#: 802 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12-6-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional

 

ACCUSED: Justin Zayas-Sanchez                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairhaven VT

 

VICTIM: Correction Officer Mitchell Blair

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections contacted Vermont State Police to report an incident that occurred on 12-6-2023 within the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland VT.  Investigation determined that an incarcerated inmate (Justin Zayas-Sanches being held at the facility on federal charges) caused bodily fluids to be splashed upon Correctional Officer Mitchell Blair.  Blair received minor injury / eye irritation and has since returned to duty. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-22-24           

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Continued custody within Marble Valley Correctional Center for his original charges.     

BAIL: Not set for this specific offense

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101

 

