News Release VSP BCI B-West Rutland 23B4007865 Inmate assaulted correctional Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4007865

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12-6-23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Justin Zayas-Sanchez

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairhaven VT

VICTIM: Correction Officer Mitchell Blair

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections contacted Vermont State Police to report an incident that occurred on 12-6-2023 within the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland VT. Investigation determined that an incarcerated inmate (Justin Zayas-Sanches being held at the facility on federal charges) caused bodily fluids to be splashed upon Correctional Officer Mitchell Blair. Blair received minor injury / eye irritation and has since returned to duty.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1-22-24

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Continued custody within Marble Valley Correctional Center for his original charges.

BAIL: Not set for this specific offense

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101