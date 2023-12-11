News Release VSP BCI B-West Rutland 23B4007865 Inmate assaulted correctional Officer
CASE#: 23B4007865
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Troop B-West BCI Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12-6-23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
VIOLATION: Assaulting a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Justin Zayas-Sanchez
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairhaven VT
VICTIM: Correction Officer Mitchell Blair
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont Department of Corrections contacted Vermont State Police to report an incident that occurred on 12-6-2023 within the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland VT. Investigation determined that an incarcerated inmate (Justin Zayas-Sanches being held at the facility on federal charges) caused bodily fluids to be splashed upon Correctional Officer Mitchell Blair. Blair received minor injury / eye irritation and has since returned to duty.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1-22-24
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Continued custody within Marble Valley Correctional Center for his original charges.
BAIL: Not set for this specific offense
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101