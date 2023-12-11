Tennis Shoes Market Revenue to Boost Cross $3.6 Billion by 2031, to Experience 3.3% CAGR From 2022 to 2031

Tennis Shoes Market 2021-2031

On the basis of country in North America, U.S. was the largest market for tennis shoes in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

The e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “tennis shoes market by playing surface, user, and distribution channel: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2028,”. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Tennis shoes are type of athletic footwear used specially for playing tennis. It is different from other footwear as the design and qualities needed in a tennis shoe are different from other athletic shoes. Moreover, tennis shoes feature more strength and durability so that it allows players in quick side wise, forward, and backward movement while playing tennis. Tennis is gaining popularity across the globe due to events such as Grand Slams and French Open. Moreover, growth in fan base of famous tennis players such as Pete Sampras, Bianca Andreescu, and Rafael Osuna propels tennis participation rate globally and consequently fuels demand for the tennis shoes.

Increase in preference for tennis as a lifetime sport, rise in initiatives for improving tennis participation, and rapid launch of innovative products drive the global tennis shoes market. On the contrary, popularity of eSports among youth and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. However, emergence of smart technology in shoes would open new opportunities in the coming years.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment was the prominent segment, owing to high popularity and wide scale penetration of supermarket/hypermarket in leading tennis shoes markets such as North America and Europe. The supermarket/hypermarket segment is followed by specialty stores and e-commerce segments. Wide scale adoption of internet, online shopping platforms, and changes in consumer buying behavior due to COVID-19 is expected boost the e-commerce segment.

By type, the hard-court tennis shoes segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global tennis shoes market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, due to high popularity and preference of hard courts because of its affordability.

North America dominated the market, garnering around 37.4% of the total tennis shoes market share, followed by Europe. North America and Europe are characterized by high disposable income and elevated participation in tennis & demand of tennis shoes, which makes them leading markets for tennis shoes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show promising growth rate due to the presence of highest tennis playing population in this region. According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Asia contributed for around 37.9% or over 33 million of the global tennis playing population in 2019. LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit slow growth due to unawareness about different tennis shoes and low participation in tennis.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• ADIDAS Group

• ASICS Corporation

• Babolat

• FILA Holdings Corp.

• K-Swiss

• Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

• New Balance Inc.

• Nike Inc.

• PUME SE

• Wilson Sporting Goods Company.

