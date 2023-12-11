Complete Solaria Appoints Solar Industry Veteran and Growth Expert Chris Lundell as its New CEO

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSLR), a leading solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced the appointment of Chris Lundell as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lundell will report to Complete Solaria’s Executive Chairman, T.J. Rodgers.



T.J. Rodgers said, “When I went through our four-month outsourced CEO search, I found two great candidates and managed to keep both of them by getting Chris Lundell to join our board, as we announced on our November earnings call. Chris has now agreed to put aside other business commitments and join us full-time as CEO. Chris is already familiar with our company and executive team, and has hit the ground running.”

Rodgers continued, “Chris is a seasoned renewables executive having been the CMO of Vivint Solar at its IPO in 2013. Vivint, since acquired by Sunrun, was a prominent member of Salt Lake’s vibrant solar community, where our main plant resides. Before Complete Solaria, Chris worked in multiple high-tech companies in executive positions, culminating in his founding of CMOGROW, a consulting company which coached clients on developing and deploying accelerated growth strategies, enabling exponential growth for multiple companies from start-ups to Forbes Global 2000 members. He also has extensive experience in building outstanding customer service organizations that will accelerate our ability to scale beyond our current revenue.”

Chris Lundell said, “I am delighted and honored to join Complete Solaria, a company that has built a solid growth and delivery capability. I look forward to working with the team at Complete Solaria to deliver the best solar solutions and experience to our customers and clients. I am also excited to work with CSLR Founder, Will Anderson, a visionary leader and a pioneer in the solar industry.”

Lundell continued by outlining his vision for Complete Solaria:

We will provide excellent customer care and support for our customers by listening to their needs, addressing their concerns, and exceeding their expectations.

We will strengthen the company’s culture and brand by fostering a collaborative, accountable, inclusive, and innovative work environment.

We will expand the company’s market share and reach in the U.S. by offering competitive pricing, flexible financing, and customized solutions to meet the diverse needs of home and industry owners.

We will enhance the company’s product portfolio and service offerings by leveraging the latest technologies, research, and best practices in the solar industry, and by partnering with leading manufacturers, suppliers, and installers.

Chris Lundell assumes the role of CEO effective immediately and will be based at the company’s Utah office. He will continue building out the Company with exceptional talent and capability. T.J. Rodgers and four senior consultants will focus on completing the operational transformation of the Company over the next two quarters.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria is a solar company with unique technology and end-to-end customer offering, which includes financing, project fulfilment and customer service. Complete Solaria’s digital platform together with premium solar products enable one-stop service for clean energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.CompleteSolaria.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

