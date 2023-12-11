WiFi as a Service Market worth $10.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wi-Fi as a Service Market size is projected to grow from $4.0 billion in 2021 to reach $10.1 billion by 2026 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

WiFi as a service is a cloud managed WiFi service that is delivered to end users through a subscription-based pricing model. It offloads the capital and operational expenses involved in deploying, securing, updating, backing up, powering, and cooling appliances, which are the responsibility of organizations in traditional on-premises WiFi models. WiFi as a service enables hosting of both Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) controllers and management dashboards on the cloud. It also eliminates the cost of deploying on-site controllers.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include the reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, development of smart cities, and increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage.

Wi-Fi as a Service Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Digital transformation initiatives in businesses, paving the way for Wi-Fi networks

Rising adoption of smartphone and wireless devices worldwide

Ease of Wi-Fi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting

Saving CAPEX and OPEX with as a service model

Increasing adoption of BYOD and CYOD trend among organizations

Opportunities:

Emergence of Wi-Fi 6 to boost the growth of as a service model across various industries

Increasing demand for Wi-Fi as a service in small and medium and distributed companies

Expansion of smart cities

Restraints:

Data protection and confidentiality concerns

Slower backups and restores

List of key players in Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

Cisco (US),

Huawei Technologies Co. (China),

CommScope Inc. (US),

Aruba – a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US),

Extreme Networks (US),

Singtel (Singapore),

Rogers Communication (Canada),

ADTRAN (US),

Tata Communications (India),

Axians (France),

Fortinet

The scope of this report covers the WiFi as a service market based on service, solution, organization size, location type, vertical, and region. Based on service, the market has been classified into managed services and professional services. The managed services segment is projected to lead the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the large enterprises segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of WiFi as a service in small and medium enterprises to ensure the security of their networks and the quality of their services.

Among verticals, the education segment is projected to lead the WiFi as a service market from 2020 to 2025. The rapid adoption of the internet and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in the education industry has led to the growth of the WiFi as a service market across the globe. The educational institutions provide cloud-based WiFi services to their students and teachers to access crucial information from remote locations.

The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increased demand for this service from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Japan. These countries are expansively using wireless internet to cater to the unparalleled requirements of WiFi connectivity in large enterprises and small and medium enterprises of the region. Industries in populous countries such as India and China are also adopting WiFi as a service to advance and streamline their business processes.

Small and medium enterprises require cost-efficient, flexible, scalable, and automated WiFi network. As such, they are adopting WiFi as a service model, which allows small and medium enterprises and distributed enterprises with low budgets and limited resources to have uninterrupted internet connectivity. Distributed enterprises require one centrally located unit to manage their entire network and to scale quickly. This leads to the adoption of WiFi as a service in distributed enterprises as this technology easily fulfills their requirements. Similarly, small and medium enterprises also have the infrastructure, staff, and capital limitations, which can be overcome by the deployment of WiFi as a service. Thus, increased demand for this service from small and medium enterprises and distributed enterprises provides growth opportunities for the WiFi as a service market.

