Gorilla Technology Group Collaborates with Red Hat to Bring State-of-the-Art Cloud Infrastructure to Smart Government Security Convergence Solutions

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and security convergence, today announced its collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions. Gorilla aims to revolutionize Smart Government Security Convergence solutions leveraging Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, a feature of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for cloud infrastructure deployment, operation, and management.



As cyber threats evolve in complexity and frequency, governments worldwide face an ever-growing need for robust and agile solutions to maintain and manage their core networks. This collaboration brings together the innovation and expertise required to help address this need.

“This collaboration signifies a leap in Smart Government Security Convergence, and it also will enhance our offerings, whilst opening new avenues for growth and innovation,” said Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Innovation Officer of Gorilla Technology. “With Red Hat OpenShift’s containerization and automated orchestration capabilities and Gorilla’s advanced security technologies, we are equipping government agencies with a formidable infrastructure against cyber threats. This not only enhances security capabilities but also helps drive business value. With Red Hat OpenShift, we can dynamically deploy, manage, and improve the security posture of mission-critical applications, which can result in increased operational efficiencies and cost savings. Thus, helping governmental agencies to be well-prepared to defend their digital infrastructure in this ever-evolving threat landscape.”

Key Features of the solutions include:

Virtualization: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization provides a scalable and flexible foundation for government servers, optimizing resource utilization and helping reduce operational complexity and costs. Cloud Integration: Red Hat OpenShift enables government agencies to deploy, manage, and scale cloud infrastructure, enhancing agility and efficiency while supporting control over sensitive data. Containerized Security: Red Hat OpenShift containerization enables the isolation of applications to help minimize the potential impact of cyber threats and safeguarding sensitive government data. Along with this, the ability to automate patch management also helps reduce vulnerability windows and enhance cybersecurity resilience.



“Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with Gorilla Technology to support government agencies in developing and managing their hybrid cloud infrastructure. With Red Hat OpenShift, organizations can further bolster security capabilities while also delivering tangible business value,” stated Adrian Pickering, Regional GM MENA from Red Hat. “Red Hat OpenShift's containerization and automation capabilities empower our customers to enhance their security posture while achieving operational agility and cost-efficiency. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enabling organizations to stay resilient despite evolving cyber threats, fostering trust and success in the digital age.”



About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla’s commitment is to lead the way in pioneering cutting-edge solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration, and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to Gorilla-Technology.com.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, JBoss, and OpenShift are registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds and OpenStack is a registered trademark of OpenStack, LLC.

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (415) 828-8298

jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Gary Dvorchak

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (323) 240-5796

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Scott McCabe

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (917) 434-3275

scott@blueshirtgroup.com