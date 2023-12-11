HYCU, Inc. Strengthens Leadership Team to Continue Strong Growth Trajectory - Angela Heindl-Schober Named Senior VP Global Marketing

Industry Powerhouse to Lead Worldwide Brand, Demand-gen and Go-to-Market Initiatives for Pioneering Multi-Cloud and SaaS Backup and Recovery Solutions Provider

Boston, Massachusetts, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader in data protection as a service and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Angela Heindl-Schober as the new Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. With a proven track record spanning over 28 years in global marketing roles, Angela's expertise will be instrumental in driving HYCU’s marketing strategy and consolidating its position as a thought leader in the SaaS data protection market.

In her new role, Angela will focus on aligning go-to-market strategies, fostering team collaboration, speeding up digital expansion, brand awareness, and enhancing partner and customer loyalty. Her remarkable career includes significant contributions to global technology companies such as Vectra AI, Riverbed Technology, Infor, and Electronic Data Systems (now part of HPE). Most recently at Vectra AI, over her eight-year tenure, Angela's marketing leadership and contributions were integral to driving Vectra AI's remarkable growth.

Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc., shared his enthusiasm, “We are thrilled to welcome Angela to our executive leadership team. Her arrival marks a significant milestone as we build on our most successful year. Angela’s expertise in strategic positioning, messaging, and digital marketing will be key as we pursue our ambitious corporate objectives. Her appointment underscores our commitment to exceed expectations and we are confident she will play a crucial role in our continued success.”

HYCU, founded in 2018, has gained widespread acclaim, with thousands of global customers and a substantial $140M in funding from notable investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Acrew Capital, Atlassian Ventures, Cisco Investments, and Okta Ventures. In 2023, HYCU introduced R-Cloud, the first data protection development platform for SaaS, setting a new industry benchmark with its comprehensive and integrated platform. The company’s recent announcement of its 50th SaaS integration further cements its position as an innovator in the field.

“I am excited to join the HYCU family and to be a part of its visionary journey,” said Angela Heindl-Schober. “HYCU’s unique market position, coupled with an industry-leading NPS score, recognized as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, and a passionate leadership team, presents a rare opportunity to contribute to a company poised for significant growth and impact.”

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

