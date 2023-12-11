Allison Abraham Retires as Co-Chair and Member of the Beyond, Inc. Board of Directors

Marcus Lemonis will serve as the Chairman of the Board

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc., (NYSE: BYON) (“Beyond” or the “Company”), the parent company of online furniture and home furnishings retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, formerly known as Overstock, today announced that, on December 10, 2023, Allison H. Abraham notified the Board of Directors of Beyond (“the Board") of her decision to retire. As part of that transition, Ms. Abraham resigned as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. Marcus Lemonis will transition to the role of Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.



Ms. Abraham said, “I thank the Board, management, and rest of the Beyond family for their support over the years. It has been an honor to work for the Company and represent our shareholders for more than two decades. Marcus has been an exceptional addition to the Board since joining in October and I believe the Company and the Board will benefit from his leadership during this next phase of growth.”

Mr. Lemonis, Chairman of Beyond, said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ms. Abraham for her years of invaluable service to the Company. She has successfully guided the Company through multiple business transitions, including the recently completed brand acquisition of Bed Bath & Beyond. During her tenure, the Company has evolved into a leading furniture and home furnishings ecommerce retailer with a solid path to growth. The Board and I remain committed to working with the management team to execute on our long-term strategy to enhance value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Abraham's resignation was for personal reasons and not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Company’s Board of Directors on any matter relating to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company. The Company intends to fill Ms. Abraham’s vacant Board seat in the near term when a suitable candidate is found.

