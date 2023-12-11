Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,047 in the last 365 days.

Closure Planned on S.D. Highway 204 (Over Oahe Dam) for COE Field Inspection

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. –  On behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (COE), the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is providing the following press release.

Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, S.D. Highway 204 (across the Oahe Dam) will be closed between S.D. Highway 1806 in Stanley County and S.D. Highway 1804 in Hughes County to allow the COE to conduct a required field inspection.

The highway closure is anticipated to be reopened on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. If inclement weather is encountered or issues arise, the closure may remain in place through Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. During the closure of Highway 204, commuters will need to utilize alternative routes. For additional information about the field inspection and road closure, please contact LeeJay Templeton, Chief, Technical Support, at 605-945-3411.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-

You just read:

Closure Planned on S.D. Highway 204 (Over Oahe Dam) for COE Field Inspection

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more