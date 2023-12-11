Closure Planned on S.D. Highway 204 (Over Oahe Dam) for COE Field Inspection

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – On behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (COE), the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is providing the following press release.

Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, S.D. Highway 204 (across the Oahe Dam) will be closed between S.D. Highway 1806 in Stanley County and S.D. Highway 1804 in Hughes County to allow the COE to conduct a required field inspection.

The highway closure is anticipated to be reopened on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. If inclement weather is encountered or issues arise, the closure may remain in place through Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. During the closure of Highway 204, commuters will need to utilize alternative routes. For additional information about the field inspection and road closure, please contact LeeJay Templeton, Chief, Technical Support, at 605-945-3411.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

