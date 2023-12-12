Subbi: Pioneering the 'Creator Operator' Model in the Booming $21.1 Billion Influencer Market
Innovative new agency leverages the 'Creator Operator' model to help social media content creators monetise their audience.SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subbi.co, a revolutionary new agency designed for the modern content creator, is set to transform the influencer industry with its innovative 'creator operator' model. This model is among the first in the rapidly growing influencer market, valued at $21.1 billion as of 2023, offering a unique solution to content creators worldwide.
Subbi's mission is to empower content creators to monetise their influence effectively and efficiently. In a world where over 200 million content creators strive to make their mark, Subbi stands out by providing a complete, end-to-end service that guides creators from ideation to monetisation.
"Content creators are the heart and soul of the digital space, but many struggle to translate their influence into tangible earnings," said Jack Purdie, Founder of Subbi. "We've developed a model that not only supports creators in product development but also manages the intricate operational aspects, allowing them to focus on what they do best - creating engaging content."
The 'creator operator' model is a unique approach that partners closely with creators. Subbi’s team of experts assists in the creation of digital products and sales systems, bridging the gap between content creation and successful business operations. This model is especially crucial considering that it takes content creators an average of six and a half months to earn their first dollar, and only 10% of influencers earn $100K or more annually.
Subbi aims to redefine this narrative by assisting creators in launching profitable digital products, starting with a goal of reaching their first £1000 in course sales. The agency offers a free discovery call to ensure a perfect fit between the creator’s vision and Subbi’s expertise.
"As the influencer market continues to grow, the need for a service like Subbi becomes ever more apparent," added Jack Purdie. "We are excited to be at the forefront, helping content creators not just thrive but also own successful businesses while doing what they love."
Subbi is more than just a service; it's a partnership that fosters growth, creativity, and profitability in the ever-evolving world of digital content. For more information or to schedule a free discovery call, visit Subbi.co
About Subbi
