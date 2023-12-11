Fujitsu chosen for Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 22nd time

DJSI World is a stock index offered cooperatively by US-based S&P Dow Jones Indices that selects companies for their excellent sustainability, based on an analysis from the perspective of governance and economics, the environment, and society. Annually, 2,500 companies are eligible globally for this designation, and the top 10% of businesses per industry are chosen from the perspective of sustainability. Including Fujitsu, 321 companies were selected for DJSI World in 2023, 38 of which were Japanese companies. Fujitsu achieved high evaluations in the IT services & Internet Software and Services industry group on the basis of its governance and economic initiatives, such as "Business Ethics" and "Innovation Management", environmental initiatives such as “Environmental Policy & Management Systems” and “Emissions”, and its efforts related to the area of society, including its "Human Capital Development" and "Labor Practice Indicators" initiatives.





Fujitsu will continue to advance business activities from an ESG perspective in order to realize Our Purpose as stated in the Fujitsu Way-"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation"-and further increase its efforts to contribute to the sustainable development of society and the Earth.





