The Kyrgyzstan grants visa-free access to Macao SAR Passport holders

MACAU, December 11 - The Macao Special Administrative Region has received the notification of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan forwarded by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR that, holders of the Macao SAR Passport can enter the Kyrgyzstan without visa for a maximum stay of 30 days .

At present, a total of 145 countries or territories have agreed to grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to the Macao SAR Passport holders. Besides, 26 countries have confirmed that Macao SAR Passport holderscan apply for e-visa or apply for visa online. For further details, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: www.dsi.gov.mo/download/visa_free_list_e.pdf and www.dsi.gov.mo/download/E_visa_e.pdf.