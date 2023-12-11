Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,045 in the last 365 days.

The Kyrgyzstan grants visa-free access to Macao SAR Passport holders

MACAU, December 11 - The Macao Special Administrative Region has received the notification of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyzstan forwarded by the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR that, holders of the Macao SAR Passport can enter the Kyrgyzstan without visa for a maximum stay of 30 days .

At present, a total of 145 countries or territories have agreed to grant visa-free access or visa-on-arrival to the Macao SAR Passport holders. Besides, 26 countries have confirmed that Macao SAR Passport holderscan apply for e-visa or apply for visa online.  For further details, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau: www.dsi.gov.mo/download/visa_free_list_e.pdf and www.dsi.gov.mo/download/E_visa_e.pdf.

You just read:

The Kyrgyzstan grants visa-free access to Macao SAR Passport holders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more