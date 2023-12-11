UM SKL-AMSV’s Academic Committee holds meeting

MACAU, December 11 - The Third Academic Committee of the State Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI (SKL-AMSV) of the University of Macau (UM) held its first meeting. During the meeting, committee members reviewed the development of the laboratory. They recognised the laboratory’s development direction and provided suggestions for its future development as well as the industrialisation of its research results.

Officiating guests at the opening ceremony included Che Weng Keong, president of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) of Macao SAR; Ip Kuai Lam, member of the Administrative Committee of FDCT; Yonghua Song, rector of UM; Rui Martins, vice rector of UM; Mak Pui In, director of SKL-AMSV; and Liu Ming, chair of the Academic Committee of SKL-AMSV, director of the Frontier Institute of Chip and System of Fudan University, and member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Members of the Academic Committee who attended the meeting included Franco Maloberti, professor at the University of Pavia; U Seng Pan, chief strategy officer (Signal Chain & South China Development) of Silergy Corp; Massimo Alioto, professor at National University of Singapore; Chan Chi Hou, chair professor at City University of Hong Kong; Li Qiang, professor at the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China; Howard Luong, professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Wang Zhihua, professor at Tsinghua University; Wang Yu, professor at Tsinghua University; Wu Nanjian, professor in the Institute of Semiconductors of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; and Yin Shouyi, professor at Tsinghua University.

The meeting included presentations of research findings, closed-door sessions, and discussions on evaluation reports. Mak reported on SKL-AMSV’s recent developments and achievements. He also gave an updated overview of the laboratory and its future development plans. Liu praised the achievements of the laboratory and encouraged it to continue its collaboration with the State Key Laboratory of ASIC and System of Fudan University. Members of the Academic Committee suggested that SKL-AMSV should continue to strive for the best balance between state-of-the-art research and support for high-tech activities by expanding the team and industrialisation in a gradual manner, and by ensuring that the research results and student quality are of international standard.