Tarla Gernert of Homeschool Connections to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “For many years, homeschooling was a fringe thing,” explains our guest. “Then COVID happened and most children ended up learning at home, with a public school overseeing their work. Many assumed that this must be what homeschooling is like, but, it can be very different.” Our guest will explain about what homeschooling really is, along with the benefits. This is the story of Tarla Gernert.

Tarla Gernert is the founder of Homeschool Connections Educational Services, a homeschooling program based in Southeast Michigan. By utilizing classroom-like facilities, such as in churches, Homeschool Connections has provided a plethora of interesting, in-person classes for homeschoolers since 2002 and currently maintains five different campuses throughout the region.

Tarla identifies several myths around homeschooling. One is that the student is home all the time and has virtually no socialization with peers. Another, is that the parent has to teach their children everything themselves. A third myth is that homeschooling children miss out on many opportunities that other children have. Fourth, and most pertinent to current trends, is that a remote, online curriculum is best, but what Tarla expresses is that homeschooling can be very different.

“We provide educational opportunities for people who homeschool their kids,” explains Tarla. “We offer interesting classes taught by people who are passionate about what they know and want to pass that on to our students. Parents pick and choose the classes they want their child to take for the semester or year – with a variety of classes offered for all grade levels. Our classes are hands-on, and activity-based so It’s multifaceted learning where the students are engaged and everyone is participating. It’s designed similar to a college model, where the students get a syllabus, have to be prepared for class, and come in-person once a week for classes to do labs, experiments, projects, and activities that will enhance their learning.”

Tarla also mentions a multitude of social opportunities such as school dances, field trips, and even sports teams available. Many students even start college classes while in high school and go on to great success in higher education and in their careers. Tarla especially finds it satisfying that former Homeschool Connections students now have kids of their own taking classes in the program.

“I have a background in education,” recalls Tarla. “But I realized the regular classroom environment wasn’t for me. My own children went to a private school first, and then a public school. We moved from Michigan to North Carolina, where we were introduced to homeschooling and found that there were wonderful programs, and opportunities for homeschoolers. After two years in North Carolina, we moved back to Michigan, still reflecting positively about the homeschooling opportunities. A friend had encouraged me to start a homeschooling program.”

Tarla ultimately seeks to have Homeschool Connections nationwide, with a new location planned in Southwest Florida for the Fall of 2024 semester. “I would love to bring the program wherever it’s needed,” reflects Tarla.

“Homeschooling is like a secret door,” concludes Tarla. “Whenever you enter into it, you find a rich, full world of learning opportunities to help you educate your children.”

