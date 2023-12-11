Clearday Redefines the Landscape of Care Through Groundbreaking Technologies

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearday, Inc. (CLRD-OTCQX) is committed to redefining the landscape of Care for Older Adults through groundbreaking technologies and personalized approaches to care. We have pioneered regiments for our residential care communities. We plan to expand the footprint in the year to come.



Cognitive Care Redefined

At Clearday, we understand the importance of pushing the boundaries to enhance the quality of life for our clients. Clearday’s cognitive communities are poised to be a hub of innovation and excellence, focusing on pioneering solutions that go beyond conventional services.

Key Innovations

We are proud to announce we have made significant in-roads in personalized daily care maps, advanced infections disease reduction and companion robotics available to more than 27,000 residential communities in the US. Personalized Daily Care Maps: Clearday has effectively introduced a revolutionary approach to caregiving through personalized daily care maps. These tailored plans ensure that each individual receives the precise, curated attention and assistance they require. Advanced Infectious Disease Reduction: In collaboration with our esteemed partners, Clearday is dedicated to minimizing the impact of infectious diseases in our clients. Our integration of specialized products and services aims to proactively reduce the risk of hospitalizations, ensuring a safer and healthier environment. Companion Robotics: Integrating cutting-edge robotics, we have provided next-generation companionship and support tailored to individual needs, fostering emotional well-being and engagement and reducing the need for medications often used to moderate behavior.

Integral Role in Business Combination

These innovations play an integral part in the pending business combination with Viveon Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (“Viveon”), listed on the NYSE American Exchange. This strategic collaboration underscores Clearday's commitment to driving value for shareholders and revolutionizing the senior living industry. Jagi Gill, CEO of Viveon Healthcare Acquisition, saw the innovative products and services and commented, “The type of innovations combined with extraordinary people is a key reason we look forward to combining forces with Clearday.”

Positive Impact on Investors

Clearday's relentless pursuit of innovation not only benefits those under our care, but also presents significant opportunities for our valued investors. As we continue to pioneer advancements in cognitive care, investors can anticipate Clearday providing leading advancements in long-term care for older Americans to the residential care communities in the U.S.

James Walesa, CEO, said, "Our affiliated innovation centers represent a new era in cognitive care. It is an era where compassion meets cutting-edge technology. We are thrilled to provide our residents with the best possible care while offering our investors exciting opportunities for growth."

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is a publicly traded company dedicated to enhancing the lives of adults through innovative cognitive care solutions. With a focus on personalized care and groundbreaking technology, Clearday is at the forefront of redefining the standards of senior living. Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity healthcare services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high-quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has a decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content. Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com .

About Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (“Viveon”) is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory," "focus," "work to," "attempt," "pursue," or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clearday's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. This release includes information from third sources from published reports providing such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry. This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, Viveon and Clearday intend to file relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a joint preliminary proxy statement/prospectus (the “Form S-4”) with the SEC and after the registration statement is declared effective, each of Viveon and Clearday intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/final prospectus relating to the proposed business combination to their respective stockholders.

After the Form S-4 has been filed and declared effective, each of Viveon and Clearday will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus, when available, to their respective stockholders. Investors, security holders and other interested parties are urged to read the Form S-4, any amendments thereto and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available before making any voting decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about Viveon, Clearday and the proposed business combination. Additionally, each of Viveon and Clearday will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination. Copies may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. The documents filed by Viveon with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to Viveon at: 3480 Peachtree Road NE, 2nd Floor - Suite #112 Atlanta, Georgia 30326. The documents filed by Clearday with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to Clearday at: 8800 Village Drive, Suite 106, San Antonio, Texas 78217. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this Press Release (this “Press Release”) is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this Press Release.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Press Release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This Press Release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Ginny Connolly

Info@myclearday.com

210-451-0839

