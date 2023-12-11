Yoshitsu Co., Ltd. to Directly Operate its Hong Kong Stores

Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as sundry products and other products in Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom, today announced that it will take over direct operating control of its stores in Hong Kong from the current management agency, Excellent Wellbeing International Co., Ltd. (“EWI”), an international brand management company. Pursuant to the termination of a business cooperation agreement entered into by and between the Company and EWI dated November 30, 2023, on December 31, 2023, the Company will take over the operating management of all of its stores in Hong Kong from EWI. By changing the operating model of its Hong Kong stores, the Company aims to enhance the its customer experience, profitability, and business performance.



Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu, commented, "Through the transition of the operational control in Hong Kong's stores, we expect to better adapt to market changes and serve our local customers. With the full operational autonomy, we believe that we will be in a better position to align our service standards in Hong Kong and optimize our costs among all the Hong Kong stores. We are committed to offering high-quality products and services to our Hong Kong customers, and expect to be able to cater to our Hong Kong customers’ needs more promptly. We believe the transition demonstrates the Company’s commitment to operational streamlining and expect this will improve customer experiences in our endeavors in achieving ever greater business success."

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, and other products in Hong Kong, mainland China, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com