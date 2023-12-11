BigBear.ai Expands its Relationship with AWS to Deliver AI-Driven Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a premier provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled business intelligence solutions, today announces it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Professional Services (ProServe). By working with AWS, BigBear.ai reinforces its position as a leader in AI-driven solutions.



AWS ProServe customers will be able to access the power of BigBear’s ProModel AI-driven warehousing solutions, including optimized facilities design, streamlined process workflows, efficient staffing models, arrival and departure scheduling, and strategic resource allocation, among other enhancements. ProModel is BigBear.ai’s renowned discrete-event simulation (DES) product that establishes new standards in digital twin solutions for supply chain and warehouse solutions.

"This is a landmark moment for BigBear.ai, as our work with AWS will focus the power of AI on supply chains and logistics operations around the world,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “Supply chains are critical infrastructure to how our society operates, and we are doing our part to maximize efficiency and ensure continuity in this volatile time.”

BigBear.ai continues to expand its capabilities to serve the commercial enterprise sector and is proud to advance this new effort with AWS.

“Our work with AWS is not just a testament to our growth and vision but a direct response to the market's demand,” remarked Bruce Gladwin, VP of Commercial Delivery at BigBear.ai. “With our ProModel technology, businesses can expect significant enhancements in warehouse efficiency, process accuracy, and decision-making speed. By virtually replicating complex warehousing processes, we can anticipate performance improvements, confidently guiding customers to solutions that align with their unique KPIs.”

