NeoGames’ Pariplay signs deal with Tipico US for further North American growth

Partnership will see select Wizard Games and Fusion content go live with New Jersey-based online casino

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Pariplay is set for further expansion in the North American market after signing an agreement with Tipico’s US business. The deal will enable Tipico’s players in New Jersey to enjoy Pariplay’s Wizard Games titles, as well as a selection of aggregated content from its Fusion offering.



Tipico is a world-leading operator in sports betting and iGaming, offering state-of-the-art digital entertainment and engaging gameplay experiences across 30 different sports. Its New Jersey-based online casino has recently relaunched with a brand-new proprietary platform developed fully in-house.

Pariplay’s content is set for integration in Q1 of 2024. The deal marks the extension of an existing partnership, with Tipico already an established Pariplay customer in the European market.

The development sees Pariplay continue to expand its reach across regulated states, with its Wizard Games and Fusion content driving engagement with several other leading operators, including Rush Street Interactive and Hard Rock Digital.

Tsachi Maimon, President and Head of iGaming at NeoGames, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to provide a wealth of fantastic content to Tipico US at the start of 2024 for their updated online casino in New Jersey.

“Following our successful collaboration in the European market, we can’t wait to bring our Wizard Games and Fusion offerings to even more players in North America, a key region for us. With excellent results emerging from regulated states so far, we’re confident this partnership will take Pariplay to new heights.”

Adrian Vella, US CEO at Tipico, added: “As we celebrate the launch of our new and improved, industry-leading online casino platform in New Jersey, we’re ecstatic to be able to offer Pariplay’s market-leading content to our player base in the new year.

“Their Wizard Games portfolio, combined with an expansive Fusion offering, will ensure there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Pariplay is quickly becoming one to watch in the North American market, and we’re honored to hit the ground running with this collaboration.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About Tipico - North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience for even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico places the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences, and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports. The platform hosts online sports betting in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com .

