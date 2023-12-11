DIRTT Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Rights Offering Circular

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, announced today that it has filed an amended and restated rights offering notice and an amended and restated rights offering circular (collectively, the "Amended Documents") in connection with the previously announced rights offering to its common shareholders for aggregate gross proceeds of C$30,000,000 (the “Rights Offering”). Pursuant to the terms of a standby purchase agreement dated November 20, 2023, two of DIRTT's significant shareholders (the "Standby Purchasers") have agreed to provide a standby commitment to fully backstop the Rights Offering. DIRTT has filed the Amended Documents to update the Standby Purchasers' current shareholdings and anticipated shareholdings after the completion of the Rights Offering, as a result of recent purchases by the Standby Purchasers of DIRTT common shares. The terms of the Rights Offering, including the record date, subscription price, expiry date and terms of the backstop provided by the Standby Purchasers remain unchanged.



Full details of the Rights Offering are set out in the Amended Documents, which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the final prospectus contained in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-275172) (the "U.S. Prospectus"), which is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company will arrange to send you the U.S. Prospectus if you request it by contacting the Company’s investor relations group by email at ir@dirtt.com or 1-800-605-6707.

The registration statement relating to the Rights Offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. The offering of such securities will be made only by means of a prospectus that meets the requirement of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

We have applied to have the rights distributed pursuant to the Rights Offering (the "Rights") and the common shares issuable on the exercise of the Rights (the "Rights Shares") registered for sale, or we are relying on exemptions from registration, in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and all 50 states in the United States, except that we will distribute the Rights to eligible holders in the state of Arizona, but we will not sell the Rights Shares in the state of Arizona.

