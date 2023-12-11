BIO-key Partners with Ping Identity to Bring its Cutting-Edge Biometric Authentication to Ping Customers

DENVER and HOMDEL, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions including Identity-Bound Biometrics, and Ping Identity, a leading provider of seamless and secure digital experiences, announced today that BIO-key's unique biometric authentication technology is now included on the Ping Identity Integration Directory. The integration enables Ping clients to utilize BIO-key’s powerful and seamless biometric authentication solution in combination with the PingOne Cloud Platform. The combined solution streamlines authentication processes and ensures a secure, frictionless user experiences across diverse digital environments and use cases.



BIO-key joins a growing list of leading technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions built on the PingOne Cloud Platform are helping organizations compete in a new digital era where the user experience is increasingly essential, and security cannot be sacrificed.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with BIO-key makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from the robust PingOne Cloud Platform.”

"We are excited to join forces with Ping Identity, a recognized leader in seamless and secure digital experiences,” said Galen Rodgers, VP of Sales & Channel at BIO-key. “This partnership allows BIO-key to integrate our cutting-edge biometric authentication technology with the PingOne Cloud Platform, offering organizations a powerful solution to enhance security and their user experience. Together, we are dedicated to shaping the future of digital identity and contributing to a safer and more frictionless digital world."

Traditional authentication methods are insufficient in many scenarios, and enterprises must explore new solutions that can offer flexibility to accommodate the needs of different users and various use cases while maintaining the highest level of security. BIO-key integrates its state-of-the-art biometric authentication technology seamlessly with the PingOne Cloud Platform. With phish-resistant MFA and passwordless authentication top of mind for enterprises of all sizes and across all industries, BIO-key’s Identity Bound Biometrics enable users to take advantage of a true biometric, passwordless authentication solution without requiring phones or tokens to assist in the process. This collaboration empowers organizations to leverage BIO-key's expertise in biometrics within the Ping Identity ecosystem, ensuring a secure and better digital experience for users across various applications and platforms.

For more information on BIO-key’s work with Ping Identity, visit the Integration Directory.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over thirty-five million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right phish-resistant authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options when users cannot use phones or tokens to sign in. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions for their users while making experiences frictionless. On August 23, 2023, Ping Identity and ForgeRock joined together to deliver more choice, deeper expertise, and a more complete identity solution for customers and partners.

