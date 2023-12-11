Regeneron Named on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fifth consecutive year, alongside its fourth consecutive inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). These consistent rankings reflect the company's continued dedication to sustainability and highlight Regeneron’s belief that advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices is fundamental to the long-term resiliency and ethical foundation of both our business and society as a whole.

The DJSI World Index represents the gold standard in corporate responsibility rankings, acknowledging the top 10 percent of the world's most sustainable companies in each industry. This year, Regeneron stands proud as one of only five biotechnology firms globally to make the list, ranking among the top 2 percent. Regeneron’s sustained top ranking reflects its deep-rooted commitment to corporate responsibility and highlights its pioneering spirit in the biotechnology sector. The main areas of the company’s improvement in this year’s assessment were climate strategy, labor practice indicators, and tax strategy.

“Over the past 35 years, we’ve pushed the boundaries of scientific discovery while relentlessly driving towards a healthier and more sustainable future for our communities globally,” said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., Board Co-Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. “Our consistent inclusion in the DJSI World Index is an important testament to this commitment, carried out daily by our extraordinary team of over 13,000 employees worldwide. As we continue our pursuit of the discovery and development of life-changing medicines – promoting access to our medicines, upholding high ethical standards and protecting the environment remain central to our strategy of achieving responsible growth.”

Regeneron’s journey towards its 2025 global responsibility goals is guided by leading frameworks. The company is focused on three key areas: improving the lives of patients with serious diseases, fostering a culture of integrity and excellence and building sustainable communities. Regeneron’s annual Responsibility Report offers a transparent and comprehensive view of its initiatives and progress.

“Regeneron’s 2025 responsibility goals encapsulate our ambition to leverage our unique skills and resources for the greater good,” said Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Regeneron. “As we work towards these milestones, we aim to set new benchmarks for what it means to be a leader at the intersection of science and society. It's an exciting time at Regeneron, and we look forward to continuing this journey, creating a more sustainable future for all along the way.”

Regeneron's commitment to corporate responsibility is reflected in its impressive performance across various top ESG ratings and rankings. Beyond its inclusion in both the DJSI World and North America indices, the company has ranked in the top 2 percent in the Sustainalytics Risk Rating, and the top 10% in the ISS ESG Corporate Rating.1 These recognitions underscore Regeneron's impactful contributions to society and the environment.

Rating Industry Ranking1 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment Top 2% Sustainalytics Risk Rating Top 2% MSCI ESG Rating Top 16% - 39% ISS ESG Corporate Rating Top 10% FTSE4Good Top 13%

1 As of Dec 11, 2023

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Regeneron’s medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about Regeneron, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn.

