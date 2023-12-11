Brewing Ingredients Market Growth Trends, Industry Size, Share and Overview - 2026

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global brewing ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 47.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2026

Chicago, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Brewing Ingredients Market refers to the industry that produces and supplies the various components needed for brewing alcoholic beverages, primarily beer. This market encompasses a range of ingredients essential for the beer production process. Malted barley is a primary source of fermentable sugars that serve as the foundation for the alcoholic content in beer. Other grains like wheat and rye can also be used.

How big is the Brewing Ingredients Market?

Brewing Ingredients Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $34.5 million in 2021 and is poised to reach $47.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021-2026 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share, during the forecast period, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific economies are set to witness rapid economic growth and increase in the adoption of western lifestyles, which would fuel the consumption of beer in the next five years.

Who are the top Brewing Ingredients Manufacturers?

List of Top Companies Operating in the Brewing Ingredients Industry Worldwide:

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. (China)

Boortmalt (Belgium)

Malteurop Groupe (France)

Rahr Corporation (US)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Viking Malt (Sweden)

Lesaffre (France)

Maltexco S.A. (Chile)

Buy Brewing Ingredients Industry Report (201 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=248523644

What are the Driving Factors of Brewing Ingredients Market?

Craft Brewing Movement: The global surge in craft breweries has significantly impacted the brewing ingredients market. Craft brewers often seek unique and high-quality ingredients to differentiate their products, driving demand for diverse malt varieties, hops, and specialty yeast strains.





The global surge in craft breweries has significantly impacted the brewing ingredients market. Craft brewers often seek unique and high-quality ingredients to differentiate their products, driving demand for diverse malt varieties, hops, and specialty yeast strains. Consumer Preferences and Trends: Evolving consumer preferences play a pivotal role in shaping the brewing ingredients market. Increased interest in diverse beer styles, unique flavors, and experimental brewing techniques fuels demand for a broad spectrum of ingredients to meet varying tastes.





Evolving consumer preferences play a pivotal role in shaping the brewing ingredients market. Increased interest in diverse beer styles, unique flavors, and experimental brewing techniques fuels demand for a broad spectrum of ingredients to meet varying tastes. Innovation and Experimentation: Brewers are continually experimenting with new recipes, ingredients, and brewing methods to create distinctive and novel beverages. This culture of innovation contributes to a dynamic market where suppliers need to adapt to changing demands.





Brewers are continually experimenting with new recipes, ingredients, and brewing methods to create distinctive and novel beverages. This culture of innovation contributes to a dynamic market where suppliers need to adapt to changing demands. Globalization of Beer Culture: The globalization of beer culture has led to a greater appreciation for different beer styles from around the world. This has increased the demand for a wide range of ingredients, including those traditionally associated with specific regional or historical beer varieties.





The globalization of beer culture has led to a greater appreciation for different beer styles from around the world. This has increased the demand for a wide range of ingredients, including those traditionally associated with specific regional or historical beer varieties. Sustainability and Local Sourcing: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability in the brewing industry. Breweries and consumers alike are increasingly interested in locally sourced and environmentally sustainable ingredients, influencing the market towards more eco-friendly practices.





There is a growing emphasis on sustainability in the brewing industry. Breweries and consumers alike are increasingly interested in locally sourced and environmentally sustainable ingredients, influencing the market towards more eco-friendly practices. Regulatory Landscape: Changes in regulations, including labeling requirements and restrictions on certain ingredients, can impact the brewing ingredients market. Compliance with evolving standards may influence the types of ingredients used in brewing.





Changes in regulations, including labeling requirements and restrictions on certain ingredients, can impact the brewing ingredients market. Compliance with evolving standards may influence the types of ingredients used in brewing. Quality and Consistency: Breweries place a high premium on the quality and consistency of their products. This demand for reliability in ingredient supply chains encourages collaboration and innovation among suppliers to meet these standards.





Breweries place a high premium on the quality and consistency of their products. This demand for reliability in ingredient supply chains encourages collaboration and innovation among suppliers to meet these standards. Health and Wellness Trends: With an increasing focus on health and wellness, there is a growing interest in low-alcohol or non-alcoholic beverages. This trend has led to the exploration of alternative ingredients and brewing processes to create flavorful yet healthier options.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=248523644

Which Segment of Brewing Ingredients Market is Projected to Grow at the Fastest Rate?

The malt extract is the fastest-growing segment source type during the forecast period. Increasing use of specialty malts is projected to boost the market of the malt extract segment. These malts often have a longer time in the kiln, at higher temperatures, or get roasted to add depth, complexity, and flavor to the resulting beer. Specialty malts include less in the way of sugars but have a greater influence on the color of the beer. These malts are widely used in craft beers.

Which Region is Witnessing the Highest Growth Rate in the Brewing Ingredients Market?

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. The high growth rate is supported by various factors such as growing urbanization, increasing disposable income and increasing population in countries such as India and China.

Browse Related Reports:

Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market

Beer Processing Market

Grain Alcohol Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com