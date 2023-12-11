Canoo Names Michael Carter as Chief People Officer

Justin, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced Michael Carter as Chief People Officer.

Carter will be responsible for helping the company through its growth and scaling manufacturing in Oklahoma.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael to the Canoo team,” said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman, and CEO at Canoo. “This important next phase in our journey requires ramping up our manufacturing team in Oklahoma. Michael’s skillset is connected to the most important things we have to get done in 2024.”

Carter has more than two decades of human resources leadership experience from Fortune 500 and Silicon Valley technology companies, including Cisco, Intel, and Qualcomm. Prior to joining Canoo, Carter was vice president of people at Lucid Group, Inc. where he was responsible for bringing together software and automotive talent with HR strategies and initiatives. Before that, he was VP of human resources at Samsung Electronics.

About Canoo Inc.





Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design, and business model that spans multiple owners across the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners in the vehicle lifecycle, to support a wide range of business and consumer applications.

Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.canoo.com and investors.canoo.com.





Media Contact:

press@canoo.com

