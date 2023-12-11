The Yacht Club de Monaco hosted the 1st Navicap Challenge - Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva





MONACO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailing for all. It is with this aim that the 1st Navicap Challenge - Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva took place in Monaco around a week ago (1-3 December). Organised by Yacht Club de Monaco, the event ended in brilliant sunshine on Sunday, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, ahead of the announcement of a national inclusion of people with disability announced Tuesday 5th December in Monaco.



Above all, the aim was to ensure each and every participant enjoyed ideal conditions. “We want to offer everyone the opportunity to experience the freedom one feels when at sea,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary. “This was an important event and prime example of actions taken by the Club to make sailing accessible to all.” An integral part of the collective ‘Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting’ approach, the regatta attracted 60 sailors from all over Europe including Spain, England, Italy, France, Switzerland and Monaco. A date has already been set for the second edition which will take place 20th November to 1st December 2024.

It was on Hansa 303s, a boat designed to accommodate all types of sailors, including those with disabilities, that some 30 teams gathered at the foot of the Rocher. Amateurs and seasoned sailors, able bodied or with a disability, the teams of two racked up nine races. Suspense was high on the Sunday as the fleet met for the finals, with victory in the gold group finally going to Anne Marteau and Gaspard Laguibaut from Régates de Royan, ahead of the Rory McKinna and Lucien Bermont pair from the Clyde Cruising Club and CEV Berk followed by the Italians Cristina Maria Atzori and Alessandra Cappellu from a.s.d. Valiamoci. In the silver, Virginie Lavigne sailing with Tobias Thuiller from CEV Berk clinched 1st place. The prize-giving ceremony concluded with an exchange of flags between the Hansa class and Yacht Club de Monaco.

“It was truly a victory for everyone. Thank you to the YCM for hosting it so well,” said Elena Sivoldaeva, a member of the Yacht Club de Monaco. “You are all an excellent source of motivation.” The event began to take shape when she donated two Hansa 303 boats to the Club and just recently an Echo 90. Rigged as a ketch, the 9m twin rudder catamaran sailing boat, open at the stern and unsinkable, officially made its entry into the Monaco fleet on Saturday when the boat was christened in a ceremony attended by Bernard d’Alessandri, Elena Sivoldaeva and Jacques Pastor, responsible for sport at Monaco’s City Hall.

Meanwhile, there is no let up for the YCM as it prepares for Act 2 of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series next weekend (7-10 December), currently led by Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio (G-Spot) from YCM.

