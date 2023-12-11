NJMEP’s Future Makers & Creators Tour Offers NJ’s Youth a Glimpse of Modern Manufacturing in Action

The Tour Begins with Pleasantville Public Schools

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NJMEP’s The Future Makers and Creators Tour—an initiative brought into existence by NJMEP with support from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), is offering a unique opportunity for schools and students in New Jersey to learn about and experience modern manufacturing firsthand. The first event will take place at Pleasantville Public Schools on December 12th and will give students from 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th grade a chance to see modern manufacturing in action. For the rest of the tour, NJMEP, in partnership with the NJEDA, will be traveling to schools in all 21 New Jersey counties bringing industry leaders and the latest advanced manufacturing technologies to students all over the state so they can see and get hands-on with advanced manufacturing training tools and technologies.



“The Future Makers and Creators Tour is our chance to finally show why manufacturing matters and how the industry has evolved,” shared Torsten Schimanski, NJMEP’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Students might not be aware of the incredible career opportunities that await them in their hometown. Connecting schools, students, parents, and manufacturers is the only way the nation will be able to rebuild its manufacturing workforce while at the same time giving children access to a path that will lead them to a prosperous future.”

NJMEP’s CEO, Peter Connolly also shares his thoughts on The Future Makers and Creators Tour: “With help from the NJEDA, we are able to make an impression on younger students who have yet to decide their path in life. These seventh through tenth graders are being shown the true face of manufacturing and will be introduced to employers in their area. This is the time where showing alternative career options can genuinely impact their decision-making when it comes to choosing what they’d like to do after high school."

“Manufacturing is one of the high-growth sectors targeted by Governor Phil Murphy’s Economic Development Strategic Plan, and building a pipeline of skilled workers is key to attracting and keeping successful manufacturing companies in New Jersey,” said NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan. “We are thrilled to partner with the NJMEP to ensure the next generation of New Jersey talent is aware of and prepared for the exciting family-sustaining career opportunities this dynamic industry offers.”

Manufacturing is expected to have nearly 4 million job vacancies over the next decade, so it’s more important than ever for the industry and educators to offer New Jersey’s youth alternatives to the traditional four-year institution. Schools that elect to take part in The Future Makers & Creators tour will have the opportunity to engage directly with manufacturers who can provide students with alternative career paths in advanced manufacturing and students will also be able to engage in hands-on learning with advanced manufacturing technologies like 3D printing, robotic arms, HAAS PLC powered Desktop Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) mills, augmented reality welding equipment, provided by NJMEP.

Where: Pleasantville Public Schools, 801 Mill Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232

When: December 12, 2023 | 9AM-2PM

Learn More: NJMEP.org/MakersandCreators

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

