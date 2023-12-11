Submit Release
43 excellent Make-in-Vietnam digital technology solutions awarded in VFTE 2023

VIETNAM, December 11 - QUẢNG NINH — Forty-three outstanding Make-in-Vietnam digital technology solutions that have significantly impacted and transformed the daily lives and operations of both citizens and businesses were awarded by the Ministry of Information and Communications in a landmark event on Monday in Quảng Ninh Province.

The awards, part of the fifth National Forum on Digital Enterprises Development 2023 (VFTE 2023), aim to honour exceptional digital technology products researched, designed, and produced in Việt Nam, addressing local and international challenges and contemporary needs effectively.

This year's awards feature five categories: Outstanding Digital Products for Digital Government; Outstanding Digital Products for Digital Economy; Outstanding Digital Products for Digital Society; Outstanding Digital Products for Foreign Markets; and Potential Digital Products.

Notably, 2023 marks the first year that the awards recognise products that have conquered the global market, contributing to humanity's development and bringing prosperity to Việt Nam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà recognised the contribution of the awarded enterprises which had generated breakthroughs and pioneered innovation. They have provided motivation and tangible contributions in the application of digital technology, affirming Việt Nam's position and reputation on the global stage.

A total of 43 products received recognition, including four gold, five silver, and six bronze awards.

Gold awardees included Global Development Center (GDC) developed by NTQ Solution Corporation for the Outstanding Digital Product for Foreign Markets category; Delta Robot System for Candy Production of VAS High-Tech Solutions JSC for the Potential Digital Product; the national online digital television platform VTVgo of Digital Content Production and Development Centre – Vietnam Television for the Outstanding Digital Product for Digital Society; and GHTK App Backend Platform - Giao Hang Tiet Kiem Corporation for the Outstanding Digital Product for Digital Economy. — VNS

