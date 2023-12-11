EU to provide another €30 million for Belarusian civil society and democratic forces 

On 10 December, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced an extra financial support of €30 million for Belarusian civil society and democratic forces. Together with this announcement, the EU’s support for the Belarusian people will reach €140 million from 2020.

Meeting in Brussels with the leader of Belarusian democratic forces Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ahead of a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, Josep Borrell said the EU “[does] not forget Belarus and its people”.

“Belarus and its people are on our minds – not only tonight. In fact, we are working closely and are very much aware of the increasingly difficult situation in the country,” said Borrell.

He reiterated the EU’s strong condemnation of the continued repression by Lukashenko’s regime against its own population and his support for Putin’s war against Ukraine.

Borrell also said that on Monday, 11 December, EU Foreign Ministers would meet with ministers from Eastern Partnership countries: “But the chair for Belarus will again be empty: because we do not recognise those who steal elections and repress their population. That’s what Lukashenka has done, he stole elections and represses the Belarusian people.”

