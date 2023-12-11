Human rights are not mere words on paper, EU says on Human Rights Day

On Human Rights Day, 10 December, the European Union joined the world in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

As we mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, humankind is suffering

a pandemic of inhumanity. We see wars and regression of human rights. As EU, we are committed to continue to work for these rights for everyone, everywherehttps://t.co/P6rfpQeXdu pic.twitter.com/adgbcDN7oy — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) December 10, 2023

“This landmark document laid the foundation for our global human rights system as well as national laws and international treaties protecting and promoting human rights, including the ECHR in Europe. It remains as valid and crucial today as it was 75 years ago,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the European Union.

“Human rights transcend borders and cultures. They are inherent to every individual human being without distinction. While substantial progress has been achieved over the past 75 years, crises continue to multiply, and too often it is women, children and persons in vulnerable situations bearing the heaviest burden of the consequences of war and conflict,” said Borrell.

He added that respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights was one of the founding values and principles of the EU. Promoting universal respect for human rights is also a key priority of EU external action. The EU will also continue to condemn human rights violations and abuses, breaches of international humanitarian law, discrimination, shrinking civic space and attacks on democracy and media freedom wherever they occur, he said.

Together with the 75th year of UDHR, the EU also marked the 30th year of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, and 25th year of the Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, acknowledging their crucial role as actors of positive change working for the promotion and realisation of human rights.

“Human rights are not mere words on paper; they are universally applicable legal norms. They are the foundation of peace and the avenue toward a more just, equal and inclusive society for today, tomorrow and generations to come,” concluded Borrell.

