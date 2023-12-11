Veterinary Care Market Size to Surplus USD 11.2 billion by 2029, at a 7.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Veterinary Care Market

The global Veterinary Care market is expected to grow at more than 7.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 11.2 billion by 2029 .

Veterinary care is an important component of any animal care . The veterinarian’s major responsibility is to monitor the health and clinical care of animals used in research, testing & production.” — Exactitudeconsultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Veterinary Care Market.

Global Veterinary Care market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Veterinary Care Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Veterinary care Market is the branch of healthcare focused on the well-being, health maintenance, and medical treatment of animals. Veterinary professionals, including veterinarians and veterinary technicians, play a crucial role in ensuring the health and welfare of a wide range of animals, including pets, livestock, and wildlife.

Get Sample PDF of Veterinary Care Market (TOC):

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6625/veterinary-care-market/#request-a-sample

Veterinary Care Market Top Key Players:

Major key players of Veterinary Care include Zoetis, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Elanco (US), Ceva (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Virbac SA (France), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Neogen Corporation (US), Heska Corporation (US) and others.

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, Zoetis acquired Ethos Diagnostic Science. This acquisition will not only expand company’s product portfolio but will also help the company to grow exponentially in the veterinary space.

In November 2019, Zoetis acquired ZNLabs a reference laboratory company that is operational across the U.S. This has helped the company to enhance its offerings and improve its business performance

In June 2020, Merck completed the acquisition of a Quantified Ag leading data analytics company that monitors cattle temperature and helps in the early detection of any disease. This acquisition will diversify Merck’s veterinary product offerings and will positively impact the company’s profitability.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Veterinary Care market is divided into major regions- North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and middle east & Africa. North America is the largest regional segment in 2021. Growing penetration of medical devices was the primary factor driving product demand. Furthermore, the growing regulatory support for increasing production has a favorable impact on growth.

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 42 percent. One of the primary factors responsible for the region’s greatest market share is the increased frequency of canine illnesses. According to Banfield Pet Hospital’s 2018 State of Pet Health Report, there has been a large increase in flea allergy cases over the last 10 years, as well as a 30.7 percent & 11.5 percent increase in environmental allergy cases in dogs and cats, respectively.

The increasing intake of proteins from animal sources in diets is raising the demand for livestock veterinary care. In 2019, per capita beef and veal meat consumption in the United States was 26.3 kg, while pork meat consumption was 24 kg. Because the eating of tainted meat poses a risk to human health, consumer awareness about food safety, combined with an increase in the consumption of poultry-related food products, is driving market expansion.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to have the quickest CAGR. Because most nations rely on agricultural output and exports, there is a great availability of poultry animals, thus the market is likely to increase significantly. Furthermore, the increased occurrence of zoonotic illnesses, combined with growing knowledge about animal diseases, is supporting regional market expansion.

Buy Now Full Report:

Key Market Segments: Ventilators Market

Veterinary Care Market by Treatment, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

No Medicalization

Basic Medicalization

Under Long Term Veterinary Care

Veterinary Care Market by Animal Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Dogs

Cats

Cattle

Horses

Pigs

Poultry

Browse Full Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6625/veterinary-care-market/

Strategic points covered in the Veterinary Care market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Veterinary Care market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Veterinary Care market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Veterinary Care market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Veterinary Care market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global Veterinary Care: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Veterinary Care.

