Battery Energy Storage System Market worth $32.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% - Exactitude Consultancy

The Battery Energy Storage System market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global battery energy storage system market is projected to reach USD 32.82 billion by 2030 from USD 8.42 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.3 % from 2023 to 2030.

Top companies covered in this report: LG Chem, Ltd., Samsung SDI, Tesla, Inc., ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International plc, BYD Company Limited, Tesla, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi

Industry Developments:

February 17, 2022: LG Energy Solution announced the completion of its acquisition of NEC Energy Solutions, a grid battery integrator based in the United States, in order to broaden its Energy Storage System (ESS) business offerings. The battery manufacturer has fully acquired shares of NEC Energy Solutions from its parent, NEC Corporation, headquartered in Japan. With the deal, LGES will newly establish a corporation under a new name, LG Energy Solution Vertech. Inc.

12 Jan,2022: A deep blue sea of photovoltaic (PV) panels had formed on the rooftop of Hitachi Energy’s transformer manufacturing base in Guangdong Province, southeast China. The PV panels cover 12,000 square meters of the roof. It is the company’s first factory in China with green and smart energy solutions, along with a battery energy storage system (BESS).

Battery Energy Storage System Market Segmentation:

Battery Energy Storage System Market By Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Flow Battery

Others

Battery Energy Storage System Market By Connectivity, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Off-Grid

On-Grid

Battery Energy Storage System Market By Ownership, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Customer Owned

Third-Party Owned

Utility Owned

Battery Energy Storage System Market By Capacity, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Below 100 Mwh

100 Mwh To 500 Mwh

More Than 500 Mwh

Battery Energy Storage System Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Non-Residential

Utility

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The Asia Pacific market held a sizeable revenue share of 43% in 2021. In developing economies, rapid population development has increased the demand for electricity. Over the course of the next seven years, grid managers will increase grid flexibility and prevent power outages by installing battery energy storage systems. The demand for distributed power generation is anticipated to increase across several economies in the Asia Pacific, which is expected to further accelerate regional market growth.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Battery Energy Storage System market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Battery Energy Storage System Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Battery Energy Storage System market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Battery Energy Storage System market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Battery Energy Storage System market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Battery Energy Storage System market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Battery Energy Storage System Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Battery Energy Storage System market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Battery Energy Storage System market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Battery Energy Storage System Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Battery Energy Storage System Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

