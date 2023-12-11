EMEA Refrigerants Market to hit USD 6 billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of +6% | Exactitude Consultancy

EMEA Refrigerants Market

EMEA Refrigerants Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Global EMEA Refrigerants Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report provides analysis of the EMEA Refrigerants Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The EMEA Refrigerants Market is expected to grow at more than 6% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 6 billion by 2030 from USD 4.1 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are A-Gas, Arkema Group, Brothers Gas, Daikin Industries Ltd., Harp International, Harp Middle- East LLC., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc., Orbia and many more. and other Prominent players.

Recent Development

In June 2018, Brothers Gas introduced eco-friendly products from Freeze Refrigerants namely R290 (Propane) and R600a (Isobutene).

In July 2021, Daikin launched refrigerant. It is manufactured for EVs which help to boost range up to 50%.

In July 2021, Daikin expanded patent non-assertion pledge for equipment using low GWP refrigerant HFC-32.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the EMEA Refrigerants market. The major and emerging players of the EMEA Refrigerants Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the EMEA Refrigerants market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the EMEA Refrigerants market

EMEA Refrigerants Market By Type, 2024-2030, (IN USD Million)

Flourocarbons

Inorganics

Hydrocarbons

Others

EMEA Refrigerants Market By Application, 2024-2030, (IN USD Million)

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Others

If opting for the Global version of EMEA Refrigerants Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the EMEA Refrigerants study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

