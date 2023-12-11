Power Bank Market worth $18.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% - Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Power Bank Market

The Power Bank market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global power bank market was valued at 10.62 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach 18.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030

Top companies covered in this report: Anker Innovations, AUKEY, Xiaomi, ADATA, RAVPower, GRIFFIN, Lenovo, mophie, AMBRANE, NTEX

Industry Development:

7 February 2023: Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) and WEKA announced a new global agreement focused on offering solutions for next-generation data management architectures and performance-intensive workloads for delivery in more than 160 markets worldwide. These comprehensive solutions will accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics for high-performance workloads, including finance, genomics, life science, media, and entertainment applications around the world by fast-moving time to insights while reducing associated prices.

31 January 2023: Lenovo™ announced at Information Systems Europe (ISE 2023) in Barcelona the all-new Think Smart™ View Plus running Microsoft Teams display1, a standalone collaboration display with premium audio, video, and whiteboarding features. The smart collaboration solution is purpose-built for hot desking, phone booths, executive desks, and home office use cases.

Power Bank Market Segmentation:

Power Bank Market By Battery Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

Power Bank Market By Indicator, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Led Lighting

Digital Display

Power Bank Market By Capacity, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

1,000–5,000 Mah

5,001–10,000 Mah

10,001–15,000 Mah

15,001–20,000 Mah

Above 20,001 Mah

Power Bank Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

Portable Media Device

Wearable Device

Digital Camera

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Due to the increasing electronics sector in several developing nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to experience the quickest growth. The Indian electronics sector is predicted to develop at a rate of 41% and reach USD 400 billion by 2020, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF). Also, rising investments in the electronics sector contribute to the expansion of the power bank market. Thailand Board of Investment estimates that the investment value growth rate in the electronics sector increased from 0.9% in 2017 to 6.3% in 2018. Also, the market for power banks is flourishing due to the electronics industry’s growing export capacity.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Power Bank market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Power Bank Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Power Bank market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Power Bank market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Power Bank market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Power Bank market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Power Bank Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Power Bank market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Power Bank market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Power Bank Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Power Bank Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

