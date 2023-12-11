Solar Power Market to surpass $377.04 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7%: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Solar Power Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Solar Power Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2030

Solar Power industry surges with growing renewable energy adoption, technological advancements, and increased global commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Solar Power “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Solar Power market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The global Solar Power Market size is projected to reach USD 377.04 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Top companies covered in this report: Trina Solar, First Solar, Yingli Solar, Tata Power Solar System Ltd, Abengoa, Canadian Solar Inc., Waaree Group, General Electric Company, BrightSource Energy, Inc., SunPower Corporation, Convert Italia, Urja Global Limited, eSolar Inc. Mergers and acquis

Recent Developments

May 11, 2022: Trina Solar launched new generation of Vertex S and Vertex modules for rooftops, with a 30W power boost.

September 14, 2020: Trina Solar Co., Ltd, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced its acquisition of the remaining 49% equity in Nclave Renewable S.L. to make Nclave a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trina Solar.

Solar Power Market Segmentation:

Solar Power Market By Technology, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion)

Solar Photovoltaic Systems

Mono-Si

Thin Film

Multi-Si

Others

Concentrated Solar Power Systems

Parabolic Trough

Power Tower

Linear Fresnel

Solar Power Market By Application, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion)

Residential

Non-Residential

Utility

Solar Power Market By Solar Module, 2023-2029, (Usd Billion)

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share for solar power during the forecast period, with China accounting for the majority of demand. The country ranks among the world’s top manufacturers and consumers of solar energy. The country needs to use more renewable energy sources and is heavily reliant on traditional supplies. Another important prospective market for solar energy in the Asia Pacific region is India. As energy demand from many industries grows quickly, solar energy installation is rising. A favorable forecast for the use of clean energy and a supportive regulatory environment are some of the main forces driving regional growth.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Solar Power market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Solar Power Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Solar Power market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Solar Power market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Solar Power market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Solar Power market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Solar Power Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Solar Power market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Solar Power market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Solar Power Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Solar Power Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

