InVitro Diagnostics Market to hit USD 132.64 billion by 2029, grow at 3.9% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

Global InVitro Diagnostics market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the InVitro Diagnostics Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) refers to a broad category of medical tests conducted on samples taken from the human body, such as blood or tissue, outside of the body. These tests provide crucial information about a person's health, aiding in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of diseases. In vitro diagnostics play a pivotal role in healthcare, influencing clinical decisions and patient outcomes.

InVitro Diagnostics Market Top Key Players:

Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation, Abbott, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the leading players in this market. Other players in this market are Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, bioMérieux, Diasporic, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and QIAGEN N.V. are the key players in the In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD market.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) launched the rapid RT-PCR Accula Flu A/Flu B Test designed to enable healthcare providers to detect and differentiate influenza A and B in about 30 minutes.

In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) entered a definitive agreement to acquire The Binding Site Group, a global leader in specialty diagnostics. The Binding Site provides specialty diagnostic assays and instruments to improve the diagnosis and management of blood cancers and immune system disorders

In September 2022, Sysmex Corporation (Japan) launched the UF-1500 Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer (UF-1500) for urine sediment testing. The UF-1500 inherits the high levels of functionality and usability of the UF-5000 Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer (UF-5000).

In August 2022, Al-Futtaim Health (Dubai) and Abbott Laboratories (US) entered into a strategic partnership to improve the standards of advanced laboratory diagnostics in Dubai.

In February 2022, Sysmex Corporation (Japan) opened a new subsidiary, Sysmex LLC, in Saudi Arabia. With this local subsidiary providing direct sales, Sysmex aims further to reinforce its sales and service structure in Saudi Arabia.

Regional Share Analysis:

he In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The IVD market in North America is well-established, with the United States serving as the region’s primary market. The growing per capita healthcare spending and the region’s technologically equipped healthcare infrastructure are driving growth in the North American industry. Different government associations’ initiatives are also expected to promote market expansion in the next years.

Key Market Segments: In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market

In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market by Product and Service, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Instrument

Kits

In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Infectious Diseases

In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market by End User Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Point-Of-Care Testing Centers

Academic Institutes

Patients

Other

In-Vitro Diagnostics/IVD Market by Technology, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Immunoassay

MDX

Hematology

Urinalysis

Strategic points covered in the InVitro Diagnostics market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global InVitro Diagnostics market (2023-2029).

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global InVitro Diagnostics market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global InVitro Diagnostics market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global InVitro Diagnostics market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global InVitro Diagnostics: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global InVitro Diagnostics.

