Aluminum Casting Market to hit USD 110.79 billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of +7.27% | Exactitude Consultancy

Aluminum Casting Market

Aluminum Casting Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

Aluminum casting experiences robust demand fueled by the automotive and aerospace industries, seeking lightweight and precision components for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Aluminum Casting Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Aluminum Casting Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Aluminum Casting Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Aluminum Casting Market in the coming years.

Aluminum casting market is expected to grow at 7.27% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It was valued 58.91 billion at 2020. It is expected to reach above USD 110.79 billion by 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Walbro, Alcoa Corporation, Consolidated Metco, Inc., BUVO Castings, RDW Wolf, GmbH, Georg Fischer Ltd., Dynacast, GIBBS, Ryobi Limited, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Bodine Aluminum, Alcast Technologies, Endurance Technologies Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and other Prominent players.

Recent Development:

June 02, 2022: Walbro a global market leader in engine management products and fuel systems, and a leading supplier of high-pressure aluminum die casting to customers around the world launched its latest state of the art multilayer blowmolding machine for large capacity fuel systems.

October 28, 2021: Walbro announced that they are under new ownership comprised of a partnership between Landon Capital Partners, LLC and Nova Capital Management Ltd. Both companies are international investors with deep experience in niche manufacturing and proven track records of successfully growing businesses.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Aluminum Casting market. The major and emerging players of the Aluminum Casting Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Aluminum Casting market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Aluminum Casting market

Aluminum Casting Market By Process Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Die Casting

Sand Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Aluminum Casting Market By End User, 2024-2030, (USD Billion, Kilotons)

Transportation Sector

Building & Construction Sector

Industrial Sector

Others

If opting for the Global version of Aluminum Casting Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America ( According to the North American Free Trade Agreement, it is projected that demand for lightweight automobiles in North America will increase at a healthy rate over the following years (NAFTA). The goal of 54.5 mpg fuel efficiency was stated to be accomplished in two phases by 2025. This is putting pressure on the auto industry to achieve a 25% reduction in the weight of the automobile body, which will likely increase demand for aluminum casting in the upcoming years. )

– Europe ( Europe’s established automobile industry, which is backed by strict rules aimed at lowering CO2 emissions, helped it to become the second-largest regional market in 2021. The demand for lightweight materials like aluminum in the region is likely to increase as a result of Euro 6c with Real Driving Emissions (RDE) and Euro 6b emission standards as well as World Harmonized Light Vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP). This, in turn, is likely to accelerate market growth over the ensuing years. )

– Asia-Pacific ( Due to the rapidly growing industrial sectors in China and India, the Asia Pacific region had the highest volume-based share of almost 50% in 2021. Due to the low cost of labor and favorable government policies, such as the automatic route for 100% FDI for auto components, automakers are moving or enlarging their production facilities in these nations. A premium surface materials plant with a 5 million square meter production capacity was established in Pune, India, by Continental, a German automaker, for USD 25.65 million as of December 2018. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Aluminum Casting study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Aluminum Casting market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Aluminum Casting market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Aluminum Casting market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

Reasons to Procure this Report:

The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.

The report provides Aluminum Casting market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country levels with a complete analysis to 2030 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim for.

The research includes the Aluminum Casting market split by different Types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.

Aluminum Casting market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.

This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.

The study helps evaluate Aluminum Casting business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.

What is new in 2024?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Aluminum Casting market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Aluminum Casting market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer’s business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Aluminum Casting.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Aluminum Casting market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

