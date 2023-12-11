Hydrogen Generation Market Size is projected to reach USD 316.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%

Hydrogen Generation Market

Hydrogen Generation industry thrives on surging demand for clean energy, advancements in green hydrogen production, and global commitment to sustainable solutions” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Hydrogen Generation “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

The Hydrogen Generation market 2023-2029 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter's 5-forces analysis frameworks.

The hydrogen generation market is expected to grow at 10.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 316.45 billion by 2030.

Top companies covered in this report: Linde plc, Air Liquide, Cummins Inc., Air Products Inc., Engie, Siemens, ITM Power, S.A., McPhy Energy S.A., Messer, Enapter S.r.l., Iwatani Corporation, Xebec Adsorption Inc., Green Hydrogen, Plug Power Inc.,

Industry Development:

February 02, 2023: Air Liquide and Total Energies announced their decision to generate an equally owned joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations, geared towards heavy duty vehicles on major European road corridors. This initiative will help enable access to hydrogen, enabling the development of its use for goods transportation and further strengthening the hydrogen sector.

December 21, 2022: Air Liquide welcomed the Dutch State decision to support its large-scale renewable hydrogen projects and named ELYgator and CurtHyl, through the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) Hy2Use program.

Hydrogen Generation Market Segmentation:

Hydrogen Generation Market By Source, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Blue Hydrogen

Gray Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Hydrogen Generation Market By Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Petroleum Refinery

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Transportation

Power Generation

Hydrogen Generation Market By Technology, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Steam Methane Reformin (Smr)

Partial Oxidation (Pox)

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Hydrogen Generation Market By Delivery Mode, 2023-2029, (USD Billion)

Captive

Merchant

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia-Pacific is dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 41%. Asia-Pacific analyzed across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. Hydrogen plays an important role in this region as it can be used to generate electricity for the future usage. Hydrogen producers in the region are looking to develop their geographical spread and target countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Africa among other developing nations, to increase their revenue.

