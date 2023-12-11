SONAR System Market worth $6.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% - Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

SONAR System Market

The SONAR System market 2023-2030 is an extensive market research report which provides industry analysis with a historical & futuristic outlook. The report includes comprehensive information on the market drivers, key trends and challenges, a deep examination of trends, opportunities, value chains, future roadmaps, and strategies. The report consists of SWOT, PESTEL, and Porter’s 5-forces analysis frameworks. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the current scenario. Exactitude Consultancy ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario.

The SONAR system market is estimated to be USD 5.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Top companies covered in this report: Thales Group (France), Atlas Elektronik GmbH (Germany), Raytheon Company (US), Lockheed Martin (US), L-3 Technologies Inc. (US) and Ultra Electronics (UK). Major players in the hydrographic sonar market include Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), Teledyne Tec

Industry News:

February 2022 – ELAC SONAR was awarded a contract worth USD 58 million by Leonardo SpA to provide SONAR systems for two new submarines supplied by Fincantieri for the Italian Navy.

January 2022 – SyQwest was awarded a contract worth USD 10 million by Naval Surface Warfare Center to build TR-343 SONAR transducer ceramic stack assemblies for the U.S. Navy Submarine Acoustic Systems Program.

SONAR System Market Segmentation:

SONAR System Market by Product Type, 2023-2029 (In USD Million, Thousand Units)

Hull-Mounted

Stern-Mounted

Sonobouy

SONAR System Market by Application, 2023-2029 (In USD Million, Thousand Units)

Commercial

Defense

SONAR System Market by End User, 2023-2029 (In USD Million, Thousand Units)

Line Fit

Retrofit

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Asia Pacific will showcase remarkable growth due to increased spending in the naval sector and a rise in domestic ship production in South Korea and China. Growing deliveries of commercial ships in Japan and integrating automation to ship systems by various shipbuilding players in South Korea propel market growth.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the SONAR System market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the SONAR System Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards SONAR System market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the SONAR System market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the SONAR System market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global SONAR System market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global SONAR System Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global SONAR System market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global SONAR System market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global SONAR System Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the SONAR System Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

