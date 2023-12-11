Construction Lubricants Market to hit USD 7.3billion by 2030, grow at a CAGR of +3.4% | Exactitude Consultancy

Construction Lubricants Market

Construction Lubricants Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

Surging construction activities globally drive the rapid growth of the Construction Lubricants market, meeting the rising demand for specialized lubricants in infrastructure development” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Construction Lubricants Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Construction Lubricants Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Construction Lubricants Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Construction Lubricants Market in the coming years.

The construction lubricants market is expected to grow at 3.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 7.3billion by 2030 from USD 5.5billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Royal Dutch shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron Corporation, Total, PetroChina, IOC, Sinopec, Morris Lubricants, Penrite Oil, Lukoil, Valvoline, Lubrication Engineers and other Prominent players.

Recent developments

23-10-2022: – Shell has been selected to participate in the next wave of Qatar’s LNG expansions – the North Field South project (NFS). Shell will obtain a 9.375% participating interest in the 16 Mtpa NFS project – out of a total 25% interest available for international partners. Qatar Energy will hold the remaining 75%.

28-11-2022: – Shell Petroleum NV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell plc (Shell), has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Pioneer Point Partners and Sam pension to acquire 100% shareholding of Nature Energy Biogas A/S (Nature Energy) for nearly USD $2 billion (€ 1.9 billion). The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Construction Lubricants market. The major and emerging players of the Construction Lubricants Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Construction Lubricants market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Construction Lubricants market

Construction Lubricants Market By Based Oil, 2024-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Construction Lubricants Market By Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Compressor Oil

Gear Oil

Construction Lubricants Market By Equipment Type, 2024-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Heavy Constrcution Vehicle

Construction Lubricants Market By Application, 2024-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Commercial

Personal

If opting for the Global version of Construction Lubricants Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific ( Asia Pacific is the leading market in 2021 accounted for more revenue generation of worldwide sales. APAC is an emerging market for construction lubricants, owing to high economic growth and heavy investment in industries such as oil and gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and electronics, among others. With economic contraction and saturation in Europe and North America, demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region. )

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Construction Lubricants study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

