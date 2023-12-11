Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Teriflunomide Mylan, teriflunomide, Date of authorisation: 09/11/2022, Revision: 1, Status: Authorised

The company that markets Teriflunomide Mylan must ensure that all healthcare professionals who are expected to prescribe this medicine receive educational material containing important safety information, including the tests and monitoring that should be carried out in patients before and after starting treatment. The company must also provide patient education cards with key safety information for patients.

Recommendations and precautions to be followed by healthcare professionals and patients for the safe and effective use of Teriflunomide Mylan have also been included in the summary of product characteristics and the package leaflet.

As for all medicines, data on the use of Teriflunomide Mylan are continuously monitored. Suspected side effects reported with Teriflunomide Mylan are carefully evaluated and any necessary action taken to protect patients.